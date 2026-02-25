NAS Wheelchair Basketball Tournament kicks off in style at Dubai Club

Defending champions Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services open campaign with a big win
Dubai: The 13th Nad Al Sheba Wheelchair Basketball Tournament kicked off on Tuesday night at the halls of the Dubai Club for People of Determination.
Defending champions Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services opened their 2026 campaign with a commanding 30-19 victory over Swank Development. Led by Zid Alm, the team set the tone early and maintained control from the start. Although Swank had brief moments of resurgence, keeping the score close at times, the defending champions stayed composed to seal the win.
H. Saeed, the former Iranian wheelchair national team player, top-scored for Ambulance Services with 11 points, while AB Magdi contributed nine points for Swank.
“I wasn’t too happy with myself as I missed a few penalty shots. Hopefully I’ll be better in the next games,” Saeed said.
Zid Alm, who guided Dubai Ambulance to the 2025 title, expressed his pride in leading the side once again. “We are honoured to take part in competitions like this. I’m hoping to lead the team to the title once again this year,” he said.
Director of the Ramadan Festival and CEO of the Dubai Club for People of Determination, Majid Al Usaimi, praised the NAS Wheelchair Basketball Tournament for providing a unique platform for athletes and highlighted the championship’s growth over the years.
“This is the 13th edition of the NAS Wheelchair Basketball Tournament, and it has been hosted for many years at the Dubai Club for People of Determination. It provides a valuable opportunity for athletes — both able-bodied and People of Determination — to compete on equal terms and learn from one another.
“We are deeply grateful to His Highness Sheikh Mansoor for creating this platform and for his continued support in promoting inclusion and empowering People of Determination within society,” Al Usaimi added.
In other opening-day matches, Dubai Municipality defeated the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship 39-16; Dubai Courts overcame the Roads and Transport Authority 31-19; and Dubai Police secured a 36-12 win against the Department of Finance.
A total of 10 teams are competing in this year’s tournament, divided into two groups playing round-robin matches. The top two teams from each group will advance to the semi-finals, with the winners progressing to the final.