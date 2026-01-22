From desert sands to legends, the course behind the Dubai Desert Classic
Dubai: As we start the first day of Dubai Desert Classic today on January 22, let's take a look back at the evergreen Majlis Course where all the magic happens and how it came to be.
When the Majlis Course at Emirates Golf Club opened in 1988, it wasn't just the first grass golf course in the UAE. It was a monumental landmark that would put Dubai on the global golfing map.
Nearly four decades later, as the Dubai Desert Classic kicks off once again, the Majlis Course still remains the jewel in Dubai's sporting crown. Gulf News re-visits our 2023 interview by Harry Grimshaw to remind you about why it still stands tall!
Before the Majlis Course existed, the idea of a grass golf course in the Middle East seemed impossible. The hot desert climate and scorching temperatures made it an engineering challenge. But Dubai has never been afraid of ambitious projects.
The course was designed by Karl Litten, and construction began with a vision to create something extraordinary. Workers transformed the desert landscape into lush and green golf fairways.
In 1988, that vision became reality. The Majlis Course opened as the first grass golf course in the Middle East.
Chris May, CEO of Dubai Golf, explains the significance. "Emirates Golf Club holds a very special place in the history of Dubai. It really set the tone for what Dubai has become as a golf tourist destination."
Just one year after its opening, the Majlis course hosted its first ever professional tournament in 1989. It was originally called the Karl Litten Desert Classic, and it marked the beginning of what then turned into Dubai's longest-running professional golf event.
"Emirates Golf Club is the ideal destination to host the event. The golf course itself is very special, it’s one of the best in the world. The players get welcomed in a very special way and always have done. So, it’s always been a special stop on the DP World Tour.
The club lends itself very well for tournaments, it’s a great host venue and the clubhouse is an iconic building and that is really the centre piece of the tournament during a tournament week and it’s the place everyone wants to be," said May.
Seve Ballesteros won the event in 1992, cementing its prestige. Fred Couples and Colin Montgomerie followed with victories of their own.
But it was Tiger Woods' participation in 2001 that truly elevated the tournament to another level. His win in 2008, featuring an incredible five under on the back nine and his famous fist pump, remains one of the most memorable moments in the event's history. Then Rory McIlroy’s first win as a professional in 2009 added to it as the cherry-on-top.
The Dubai Desert Classic has attracted golf royalty for over three decades. Ernie Els won the tournament three times. Rory McIlroy claimed it twice, with his first professional win coming here in 2009. Tiger Woods also won it twice.
Scottish golfer Stephen Gallacher holds a special place in the tournament's history. He's the only player to successfully defend the title, winning back-to-back championships in 2014 and 2015.
Gallacher remembers watching the tournament as a young golfer in Scotland. "I remember watching Ernie shoot 61, I remember watching Seve round here. It was just an iconic golf tournament, the one you loved to watch."
His 2014 victory was particularly special. He shot a career-best 62 in the third round and clinched the win with an eagle on the 16th hole in the final round.
"It kick started my chance to get in the Ryder Cup so it means everything to me," Gallacher said. "I've just got some unbelievable memories from here."
The Majlis Course is more than just beautiful. It's a true test of golf that professionals and amateurs alike respect.
"The golf course itself is very special, it's one of the best in the world," May said. "The players love it and the conditions are always immaculate."
The back nine is where drama unfolds. The tournament is never decided until players reach the 18th hole, where water adds an extra element of pressure.
"There are lots of birdie opportunities on the back nine of the Majlis, which makes it very interesting on the final day," May explained.
For amateur golfers, the Majlis remains incredibly popular. Last year alone, the course saw 46,000 rounds played. Tourists from around the world come specifically to play where their heroes have competed.
Gallacher notes how the course has evolved. "The course has got a lot stronger and tougher, it's longer than when we first played. You've got to hit the fairways now because the greens are really firm and fast."
Emirates Golf Club has expanded beyond its flagship course. The Faldo Course offers floodlit golf until midnight. TopGolf Dubai, which opened two years ago, has welcomed over a million guests.
The venue has become a bustling entertainment destination that attracts both serious golfers and casual visitors.
The iconic clubhouse, with its distinctive tent-like architecture, serves as the centerpiece during tournament week. It's become one of Dubai's most recognizable structures.
The Majlis Course proved that with vision and determination, the impossible becomes possible. What started as a grass golf course in the middle of the desert became a catalyst for Dubai's transformation into a world-class sporting destination.
As the Dubai Desert Classic continues this week, from desert sand to championship greens, the Majlis remains as the course where legends are made and golf history continues to unfold.
