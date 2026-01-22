GOLD/FOREX
Dubai Desert Classic fashion guide: How to look stylish without swinging a club

Whether you’re aiming for casual chic or subtle Hollywood glam, this guide will help you

Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas swaps red carpet gowns for golf-chic look
Instagram

Dubai: If you’ve ever wondered what it’s like to watch world-class golf under the Dubai sun, now’s your chance. We have the Dubai Desert Classic playing out this weekend at Emirates Golf Club.

But here’s the thing—attending isn’t just about grabbing a seat and enjoying the view. There’s a little spectator style magic involved.

Think light layers for the morning breeze, sun-smart accessories, and outfits that say, “I’m here for the golf and the vibes,” without ever screaming beach day.

Whether you’re aiming for casual chic or subtle Hollywood glamour, this is your guide to looking stylish while staying comfortable on the greens at the Dubai Desert Classic.

P.S: This isn’t Coachella. It’s golf. In the desert. In January. Which means glorious sun, a light breeze off the dunes, and temperatures that flirt with 20–26°C. Translation: you need breathable fabrics, layers for desert mornings, and sun protection that screams chic, not “lost tourist.”

The Unofficial Desert Classic Dress Code

  1. No beachwear: If you’d wear it to Baywatch, leave it at home. Tank tops, halter tops, denim, cut-off shorts, or flip-flops? Hard pass.

  2. Classic is king. Khakis, collared polos, tailored trousers, or golf skirts that don’t double as miniskirts—think Ocean’s Eleven meets Emirates Golf Club.

  1. Don’t distract the players. Bold prints, messy logos, or anything that makes a player pause mid-swing? Nope. You want to be noticed for your style, not for being a “what is she wearing?” meme.

Men: The Daniel Craig approach

  • Tops: Collared polo or button-down, neutral tones, solid colors. Tuck it in. Belt it. Look like you might accidentally hit a hole-in-one.

  • Shirts tucked in – this is a big one. A tucked polo or button-down keeps the look polished; add a belt for finesse.

  • Bottoms: Tailored trousers, golf pants, or smart shorts. No jeans. No denim cutoffs. Just… no.

  • Layers & Outerwear: Desert mornings can be chilly. Pack a windbreaker or mid-layer. Neutral colors only—think James Bond, not comic-con.

  • Shoes & Hats: Smart sneakers or tennis shoes. Hats are essential. You’re in Dubai, not Groundhog Day. Protect the face, save the style. Plus, chic sunglasses are your best friends under the desert sun.

Women: The Emma Stone energy

  • Tops & Dresses: Collared dresses, polo shirts, or golf skirts (just not thigh-baring) are your best bets. Color? Yes, but not neon screaming “look at me!” Think subtle power, like Emma Stone casually owning the Oscars red carpet.

  • Layers: Vests, lightweight jackets, mid-layers. Dubai mornings can be nippy, desert evenings even more so.

  • Shoes & Accessories: Flats, sneakers, or tennis shoes for walking. Hat, visor, sunnies, sunscreen—bonus points for coordinating without screaming “Instagram filter.”

Extra sass tips

  • Remember: You’re here for the Dubai Desert Classic, not a runway on Rodeo Drive.

  • Bring a small bag for sunglasses, mini sun-screen jars, and lip balms. Think chic, not “where’s my camel?”

  • Sunset over the Emirates Golf Club? Golden hour selfies are mandatory. Don’t mess it up with beach vibes.

Where to Find Golf-Ready Style in the UAE

So, you’ve got the rules down—now where do you actually get the clothes, shoes, and accessories that’ll keep you looking polished on the greens? The UAE has plenty of options, from high-street to high-end.

1. Dubai Mall, Mall of the Emirates, and other popular shopping centres:

  • Check out Ralph Lauren, Lacoste, Tommy Hilfiger, Hugo Boss, or Nike Golf. You’ll find polos, smart shorts, skirts, and mid-layers for both men and women.

2. Golf-Specific Stores

  • Golf House UAE, Decathlon Golf Section, or the Emirates Golf Club Pro Shop itself are perfect for specialist golf wear, shoes, and sun-smart accessories like hats and visors.

3. Department Stores

  • Bloomingdale’s, Harvey Nichols, Galeries Lafayette – good for a mix of smart-casual brands if you want to add a bit of luxe flair.

4. Local boutiques & online

  • Many Dubai-based online stores offer breathable, desert-ready fabrics. Look for brands that sell lightweight trousers, mid-layers, and chic sun hats—perfect for navigating the Dubai sun.

Pro Tip: If you’re short on time, the Emirates Golf Club pro shop is your one-stop shop. Polos, skirts, hats, sunscreen—you can literally walk in and be tournament-ready.

Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.
