Dubai: If you’ve ever wondered what it’s like to watch world-class golf under the Dubai sun, now’s your chance. We have the Dubai Desert Classic playing out this weekend at Emirates Golf Club.
But here’s the thing—attending isn’t just about grabbing a seat and enjoying the view. There’s a little spectator style magic involved.
Think light layers for the morning breeze, sun-smart accessories, and outfits that say, “I’m here for the golf and the vibes,” without ever screaming beach day.
Whether you’re aiming for casual chic or subtle Hollywood glamour, this is your guide to looking stylish while staying comfortable on the greens at the Dubai Desert Classic.
P.S: This isn’t Coachella. It’s golf. In the desert. In January. Which means glorious sun, a light breeze off the dunes, and temperatures that flirt with 20–26°C. Translation: you need breathable fabrics, layers for desert mornings, and sun protection that screams chic, not “lost tourist.”
No beachwear: If you’d wear it to Baywatch, leave it at home. Tank tops, halter tops, denim, cut-off shorts, or flip-flops? Hard pass.
Classic is king. Khakis, collared polos, tailored trousers, or golf skirts that don’t double as miniskirts—think Ocean’s Eleven meets Emirates Golf Club.
Don’t distract the players. Bold prints, messy logos, or anything that makes a player pause mid-swing? Nope. You want to be noticed for your style, not for being a “what is she wearing?” meme.
Tops: Collared polo or button-down, neutral tones, solid colors. Tuck it in. Belt it. Look like you might accidentally hit a hole-in-one.
Shirts tucked in – this is a big one. A tucked polo or button-down keeps the look polished; add a belt for finesse.
Bottoms: Tailored trousers, golf pants, or smart shorts. No jeans. No denim cutoffs. Just… no.
Layers & Outerwear: Desert mornings can be chilly. Pack a windbreaker or mid-layer. Neutral colors only—think James Bond, not comic-con.
Shoes & Hats: Smart sneakers or tennis shoes. Hats are essential. You’re in Dubai, not Groundhog Day. Protect the face, save the style. Plus, chic sunglasses are your best friends under the desert sun.
Tops & Dresses: Collared dresses, polo shirts, or golf skirts (just not thigh-baring) are your best bets. Color? Yes, but not neon screaming “look at me!” Think subtle power, like Emma Stone casually owning the Oscars red carpet.
Layers: Vests, lightweight jackets, mid-layers. Dubai mornings can be nippy, desert evenings even more so.
Shoes & Accessories: Flats, sneakers, or tennis shoes for walking. Hat, visor, sunnies, sunscreen—bonus points for coordinating without screaming “Instagram filter.”
Remember: You’re here for the Dubai Desert Classic, not a runway on Rodeo Drive.
Bring a small bag for sunglasses, mini sun-screen jars, and lip balms. Think chic, not “where’s my camel?”
Sunset over the Emirates Golf Club? Golden hour selfies are mandatory. Don’t mess it up with beach vibes.
So, you’ve got the rules down—now where do you actually get the clothes, shoes, and accessories that’ll keep you looking polished on the greens? The UAE has plenty of options, from high-street to high-end.
1. Dubai Mall, Mall of the Emirates, and other popular shopping centres:
Check out Ralph Lauren, Lacoste, Tommy Hilfiger, Hugo Boss, or Nike Golf. You’ll find polos, smart shorts, skirts, and mid-layers for both men and women.
2. Golf-Specific Stores
Golf House UAE, Decathlon Golf Section, or the Emirates Golf Club Pro Shop itself are perfect for specialist golf wear, shoes, and sun-smart accessories like hats and visors.
3. Department Stores
Bloomingdale’s, Harvey Nichols, Galeries Lafayette – good for a mix of smart-casual brands if you want to add a bit of luxe flair.
4. Local boutiques & online
Many Dubai-based online stores offer breathable, desert-ready fabrics. Look for brands that sell lightweight trousers, mid-layers, and chic sun hats—perfect for navigating the Dubai sun.
Pro Tip: If you’re short on time, the Emirates Golf Club pro shop is your one-stop shop. Polos, skirts, hats, sunscreen—you can literally walk in and be tournament-ready.
