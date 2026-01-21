Tyrell Hatton ready for Desert Classic title defence

Last year’s winner remains calm as he looks to defend title
Dubai: Desert Classic 2025 winner Tyrell Hatton is approaching this year’s tournament as he would any other.
The Englishman won last year’s event following a final-round battle with Daniel Hillier which included a clutch par putt on the 18th to secure the win.
The eight-time PGA Tour winner had a calm demeanor as he prepares for the start of play tomorrow.
“It's great to be back,” said Hatton. “This is a special tournament for me and one that I've always enjoyed going to play. So, yeah, great memories from last year, and hopefully I can put up a good defence.”
“It's the same as playing any other tournament. You always go out there and try your best, and if you play well, hopefully you give yourself a chance to win the tournament. It's the same golf for me this week and I'll try my best to do that.”
Hatton is joint first for the most DP World Tour Rolex Series wins alongside Jon Rahm.
The 34-year-old gave a blunt response when asked if he would drop Rahm a text if he was to win at the Desert Classic and overtake him for the most Rolex Series wins.
“It's a pretty easy reply to him. He'll still send me two major trophies that I haven't got near yet. So I think he still wins”
All of Hatton’s previous DP World Tour wins have either been at St Andrews or in the Rolex Series, with the world no 20 explaining this is more coincidence than anything else and feels proud of his wins at this point of his career.
“I guess I've just been lucky that I've played well in the big events,” he said. “Yeah, I'm proud of my record to win five Rolex Series, and three wins at the Dunhill, as well, is really special.“
“Yeah, the events I've been lucky enough to win, they are all pretty prestigious with the tour, so it’s something I'm proud of.”
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox