GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 27°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Court and Crime

Dubai court awards Dh57,500 to employee after job offer falls through

Civil court finds employer failed to honour signed employment agreement

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Dubai court awards Dh57,500 to employee after job offer falls through

Dubai: A job offer that never materialised has cost an employer in Dubai more than Dh57,000, after a civil court ruled that the company breached its contractual obligations and left an employee without work.

The Dubai Civil Court ordered the firm to pay Dh57,500 in compensation to the claimant, finding that it had failed to honour a signed job offer, causing both financial and emotional harm.

According to Al Khaleej newspaper, the employee had accepted a position as a senior procurement officer with a total monthly salary of Dh19,000.

Acting on the offer, he cancelled his residency visa and severed ties with his previous employer. However, the company did not complete the hiring procedures or allow him to begin work, leaving him unemployed and unable to meet his family obligations.

The dispute reached court after attempts at an amicable settlement failed. The employee sought compensation equivalent to three months’ salary, arguing that the company’s actions deprived him of both income and a career opportunity.

During the proceedings, the employer denied issuing the job offer. But the court relied on documentary evidence and electronic correspondence exchanged between the two parties, which confirmed the offer and steps taken to initiate a work permit. The judges concluded that these communications demonstrated a valid contractual relationship based on offer and acceptance.

In its reasoning, the court stressed that once an employment contract is validly concluded, both parties are bound by its terms under the principle that agreements must be honoured. It said unilateral withdrawal from contractual obligations is not permissible when it results in direct harm.

The court awarded compensation covering lost wages, the missed employment opportunity and the psychological distress caused by the claimant’s inability to meet his financial commitments.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

The civil ruling follows earlier criminal conviction over defamatory posts.

Abu Dhabi: Online insults land woman with Dh20,000 fine

Just now1m read
The court found that the losses went beyond the value of the gold

Man who unlawfully took 15kg gold to pay Dh3.15m 

2m read
Ruling cites excessive leverage, high fees and breach of agreed strategy.

Broker told to repay $124,000 in crypto case

1m read
Dubai orders Dh2.25m compensation for breach of trust

Dubai orders Dh2.25m compensation for breach of trust

2m read