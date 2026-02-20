Dubai court awards Dh57,500 to employee after job offer falls through

Civil court finds employer failed to honour signed employment agreement
Dubai: A job offer that never materialised has cost an employer in Dubai more than Dh57,000, after a civil court ruled that the company breached its contractual obligations and left an employee without work.
The Dubai Civil Court ordered the firm to pay Dh57,500 in compensation to the claimant, finding that it had failed to honour a signed job offer, causing both financial and emotional harm.
According to Al Khaleej newspaper, the employee had accepted a position as a senior procurement officer with a total monthly salary of Dh19,000.
Acting on the offer, he cancelled his residency visa and severed ties with his previous employer. However, the company did not complete the hiring procedures or allow him to begin work, leaving him unemployed and unable to meet his family obligations.
The dispute reached court after attempts at an amicable settlement failed. The employee sought compensation equivalent to three months’ salary, arguing that the company’s actions deprived him of both income and a career opportunity.
During the proceedings, the employer denied issuing the job offer. But the court relied on documentary evidence and electronic correspondence exchanged between the two parties, which confirmed the offer and steps taken to initiate a work permit. The judges concluded that these communications demonstrated a valid contractual relationship based on offer and acceptance.
In its reasoning, the court stressed that once an employment contract is validly concluded, both parties are bound by its terms under the principle that agreements must be honoured. It said unilateral withdrawal from contractual obligations is not permissible when it results in direct harm.
The court awarded compensation covering lost wages, the missed employment opportunity and the psychological distress caused by the claimant’s inability to meet his financial commitments.