GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 30°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Aviation

Europe should’ve adopted digital passports, auto entry sooner: Emirates’ Tim Clark

DXB’s seamless digital border systems contrast sharply with Europe’s slow rollout delays

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
3 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Emirates President Sir Tim Clark speaks about digital passports and automated border systems, saying Europe should have adopted the technology years ago.
Emirates President Sir Tim Clark speaks about digital passports and automated border systems, saying Europe should have adopted the technology years ago.
Virendra Saklani/ Gulf News

Dubai: Europe’s slow rollout of digital border and immigration systems risks becoming an obstacle to smooth air travel, according to Emirates Airline President Sir Tim Clark.

Speaking during a panel discussion on the future of aviation at the World Government Summit on Wednesday, Clark said European states were late to adopt technology that has existed for years — and is already working successfully in countries such as the UAE, the UK and the US.

Asked about the European Union’s move towards digital passports and automated entry and exit systems, Clark said, “It’s something they should have done a long time ago. The technology has been there for a long time.”
Clark said Europe only needed to look at more advanced aviation hubs to see what was already possible.

Common digital access

Clark said that while Europe now wants to introduce common digital access for both EU citizens and foreign visitors, the idea is long overdue — and the real challenge has been implementation, not innovation.

“They’ve got all they’ve got to do is take a look at the countries like this to see how they’ve advanced. The United Kingdom has been doing for some time. The Americans have been doing for some time now.”

Dubai’s success story

In contrast, Clark described Dubai’s border systems as a success story that other regions could learn from.

“We’ve tried it here in Dubai for years now, and we’re advancing at pace. We can take people through and out of Dubai and into Dubai without any kind of physical interdiction at all,” he explained.

In practical terms, this means passengers move faster — fewer queues, fewer checks and much less time spent at immigration. Clark argued the technology already exists to make this the norm globally.

“If we, if we got that right, using the technology we have today, forget what’s coming later, things will be a lot smoother.”

Yet, Europe’s progress has been hampered by multiple stakeholders and competing agendas at both national and institutional levels. “For reasons best known to the countries … they have different agendas as to how this is going to be done,” Clark said.

EU passport initiative

Clark said the EU’s digital passport initiative is a good idea in principle, but the rollout has been slower and more complex than necessary.

“It’s a bit of a Herculean task trying to get registered for that. But once you’re done … all these lanes and lines you just walk through, and the technology is there.”

With current computing power, Clark believes there’s no real excuse for further delay — and airports that adopt these systems will set the pace for the future. “There’s no excuse … be able to get this sorted within next five years,” he added.

Airspace complications

While aviation leaders stressed that space innovation should not be held back, they acknowledged that civil aviation and commercial space are now competing for the same airspace — and global rules are struggling to keep pace.

The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), the UN body responsible for setting global aviation standards, finds itself at the centre of this challenge. ICAO President Toshiyuki Onuma admitted that reaching global consensus on airspace management is becoming increasingly difficult as more countries and stakeholders join the table.

The problem, speakers agreed, is not a lack of technology, as advanced systems already exist to manage crowded skies more efficiently. There are also systems in place to coordinate disruptions. However, according to Onuma, the real obstacle is political alignment and slow decision-making across borders.

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAE AirportsEmirates airlineAviation

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

The addition of Hanoi marks the airline's fifth international destination serviced directly from Clark. (For illustrative purposes only.)

Promo fare alert: New Cebu Pacific flights to Vietnam

1m read
A brief CGI clip in an Emirates YouTube tribute to Sir Tim Clark appears to show the airline’s future Boeing 777X cabin, featuring business class suites with doors and a lounge-style seating area.

See: Emirates' new cabins have special seating layout

3m read
Brooks Koepka (L) and Tiger Woods (R).

Tiger Woods jumps to defend Brooks Koepka move

2m read
With a bold and boxy body design and muscular lines reflecting a classic SUV style, the V27 is set to draw attention on Middle East roads.

The eco-friendly iCAUR V27 makes its Middle East debut

2m read