Watch: Apple CEO’s golf cart gets F1-style pit stop, thanks to Verstappen

Last weekend Apple TV aired its first F1 race coverage
Dubai: The 2026 Formula 1 season has officially begun — and Apple is celebrating its growing involvement in the sport with a playful promotional moment at its headquarters.
In a new video shared by Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple, reigning Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen makes a surprise appearance at Apple Park in a full racing vehicle.
The short clip shows Cook cruising through Apple’s iconic campus in a golf cart when he suddenly encounters Verstappen driving his Formula 1 car through the grounds.
The unexpected meeting quickly turns into a light-hearted exchange, with the four-time world champion even lending Cook his pit crew for a mock pit stop on the cart.
The video was released as part of Apple’s promotional push for its new Formula 1 coverage, which began alongside the opening weekend of the 2026 season.
The first race broadcast aired last weekend as the season kicked off at the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne. Apple’s coverage marks a significant expansion of the company’s live sports ambitions, adding Formula 1 to its growing portfolio of sports content.
Despite entering the season as defending champion, Verstappen’s first race of 2026 was not without challenges. Driving for Red Bull Racing, the Dutch driver finished sixth in Melbourne after dealing with several technical issues.
Reflecting on the race, Verstappen explained that the early laps went smoothly as he worked through the midfield without incident. However, once running in cleaner air, the car began to show problems.
He reported tyre graining as well as braking issues that caused the car to pull to one side. In addition, the steering did not feel quite right, making the race more difficult to manage.
Still, Verstappen struck an optimistic tone when discussing the team’s performance. “It is not bad, of course,” Verstappen said. “For the very first time racing with our own engine, we cannot complain. I managed to overtake quite a few people, so that means there is power in it.”
While he acknowledged that fighting for victories is not yet possible, Verstappen believes the team can close the gap with further improvements to the car over the coming races.