Apple’s Tim Cook drops $599 bombshell: Mac mini goes ‘Made in USA’

Apple's $600-billion investment brings Mac mini production to Texas
Apple just supercharged American manufacturing.
CEO Tim Cook dropped a massive announcement that has the tech world cheering: starting later this year, the beloved Mac mini will be produced in the United States for the very first time.
“As part of our $600B commitment, Mac mini will be produced in the US for the first time later this year!” Cook posted alongside a slick video tour of the facilities.
“We’re accelerating our progress even further — producing more AI servers and opening an all-new Apple Advanced Manufacturing Center for hands-on training."
The production shift is happening at an expanded Foxconn-operated factory on Apple’s Houston campus in Texas.
The company is doubling the site’s footprint to roughly 500,000 square feet, turning Houston into a full-blown hub for both Mac mini assembly and advanced AI server manufacturing — which is already running ahead of schedule.
Apple is also building a brand-new 20,000-square-foot Apple Advanced Manufacturing Center on the same campus.
Set to open later this year, the facility will deliver hands-on training in cutting-edge production techniques to students, supplier teams, and American businesses of all sizes.
The entire Houston expansion is projected to create thousands of new jobs, injecting fresh energy into the local economy and the broader US tech manufacturing renaissance.
The move is the latest milestone in Apple’s $600 billion commitment to American investment, first unveiled last year.
Since then, the company and its partners have already sourced more than 20 billion US-made chips across 12 states and ramped up purchases from TSMC’s Arizona plant — on track for well over 100 million advanced chips in 2026 alone.
CNBC reported that the Houston expansion directly supports Apple’s push to bolster domestic manufacturing amid rising demand for AI-ready hardware, noting the Mac mini’s growing popularity as an affordable yet powerful desktop option.
Similarly, 9to5Mac highlighted exclusive details and behind-the-scenes footage, confirming the new U.S. line will help meet surging local demand while maintaining Apple’s legendary quality standards.
For years, critics have hammered Big Tech for relying on overseas assembly.
Today, Cook is answering with action — bringing one of Apple’s most iconic products home.
The Mac mini, starting at around $599 and now powered by Apple’s blazing M-series chips, has never been more relevant in the AI era.
Producing it stateside means faster delivery for American customers, stronger supply-chain security, and a powerful signal that innovation and American jobs can thrive together.
This is bigger than one desktop. It’s proof that Apple’s long-term bet on US manufacturing is paying off — creating opportunity, advancing AI infrastructure, and delivering the high-quality products we love, now stamped “Made in America.”
If this momentum continues, expect more iconic Apple gear to follow the Mac mini home.