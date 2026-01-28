WhatsApp launches strict account settings to block cyberattacks

One-tap mode limits unknown messages, silences unknown calls, tightens privacy settings
WhatsApp has begun rolling out a new security feature called 'Strict Account Settings' aimed at protecting users who may be vulnerable to advanced cyberattacks, the company announced.
The one-tap toggle enhances account security by automatically locking privacy settings to their most restrictive levels and limiting functions that have been used as vectors for hacking or surveillance.
Once enabled, Strict Account Settings blocks media and attachments from senders not in a user’s contacts, disables link previews that can reveal metadata, silences calls from unknown numbers and restricts who can add the user to group chats. WhatsApp says the option is intended for people at elevated risk from targeted attacks — such as journalists, public figures and activists — even though the platform already provides end-to-end encryption on all chats.
Meta’s rollout places WhatsApp alongside other tech firms that have introduced high-security modes. Apple’s Lockdown Mode and Google’s Advanced Protection Mode similarly trade some functionality for stronger protections against sophisticated threats. Security analysts welcomed the move as part of a broader industry trend toward giving users optional, stronger defence tools on mainstream platforms.
Strict Account Settings will be available through Settings > Privacy > Advanced and is expected to roll out globally over the coming weeks. Users can deactivate the mode at any time, and core protections such as two-step verification remain active even when the feature is off.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox