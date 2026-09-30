WhatsApp gives parents new controls over teens — but they can't read their messages

New tools cover privacy, groups and Meta AI; UAE rollout date is not yet confirmed
WhatsApp has announced new parental controls to give families more oversight of how teenagers use the messaging app, including controls for privacy settings, groups, and Meta AI.
The new features will let parents set restrictions using a PIN and receive certain alerts about their teenager’s activity, but they will not be able to read their messages or listen to their calls.
WhatsApp announced the controls on Wednesday but did not specify when they will become available in individual markets. WhatsApp has not confirmed a rollout date for users in the UAE.
Parents will be able to choose privacy settings for their teenager, including who can see their profile photo and who can add them to groups.
If the teenager later wants to loosen those restrictions, they will need parental approval through a PIN set by the parent.
WhatsApp says parents will also be notified when their teenager joins or leaves a group, or when a group they belong to grows significantly.
Parents will also have controls for WhatsApp Channels and Status, including who can see their teenager's Status updates and who can view theirs.
The parental controls will also extend to Meta AI, WhatsApp’s built-in artificial intelligence assistant.
Parents can choose between the standard experience designed for users aged 13 and above and a more restrictive option called Limited Content.
This will allow families to place additional restrictions on the type of AI experience available to their teenager.
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WhatsApp says the parental controls do not give parents access to their teenager’s private conversations.
Personal messages and calls will remain protected by end-to-end encryption, meaning neither parents nor WhatsApp can read or listen to them.
The controls instead provide oversight of certain account settings and activities without removing the privacy of personal conversations.
The parental controls use a parent-set PIN.
Parents can decide how much oversight they want, change the controls later, or turn them off.
WhatsApp says the feature is part of a broader effort to develop tools for families and plans to keep building the controls based on feedback from parents and teenagers.
The new teen controls are separate from the parent-managed accounts for pre-teens that WhatsApp announced earlier this year.
Those accounts are intended for children below the usual minimum age to use WhatsApp independently and come with tighter restrictions.
Parent-managed pre-teen accounts focus primarily on messaging and calling and do not include features such as Meta AI, Channels or Status.
The newly announced controls target teenagers who have access to WhatsApp's broader range of features but whose parents want additional oversight.
WhatsApp has not announced a specific date for the new teen controls to become available in the UAE.