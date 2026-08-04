WhatsApp placed multiple accounts “under review” on Monday (August 3, 2026), temporarily blocking access to all app features for 24 hours. The issue surfaced around 8pm IST, with affected users taking to social media to report the disruption.

The app temporarily blocked access to all features , with WhatsApp saying it is working to restore accounts that were mistakenly flagged, PTI reported.

Several users in India and other regions reported losing access to WhatsApp features after their accounts were placed under review.

A WhatsApp spokesperson said the platform uses account bans to prevent abuse and protect users but acknowledged that enforcement systems can sometimes flag accounts incorrectly.

Users said the app displayed a message stating: “Account in review. Your account activity and device info is being checked to make sure it follows our terms of service.” The notification said reviews are typically completed within 24 hours.

WhatsApp did not reveal how many accounts were affected or confirm whether the issue was caused by a technical glitch or automated enforcement measures. The company said it was working to restore access for legitimate accounts that were mistakenly flagged.

Several users complained that their accounts were restricted without warning, with some saying they relied on WhatsApp for work and communication. Users also reported submitting appeals but receiving messages that their accounts would “typically” be reviewed within 24 hours.

“We are always working to stay ahead of those trying to abuse our service and ban accounts to help keep other users safe. Sometimes we get this wrong and if we do, we try to fix it as quickly as possible to get people back to chatting,” the spokesperson told PTI.

What to do if your WhatsApp account is banned or restricted

If your WhatsApp account is banned, you will see a message saying: “This phone number can’t use WhatsApp” with an option to request a review.

Tap “Request review” in the app. WhatsApp will notify you once it has reviewed your account, usually within 24 hours.

WhatsApp reviews only one phone number per appeal. If there is no option to request a review, the ban is final and cannot be appealed.

Users can check their appeal status by opening WhatsApp. Contacting WhatsApp outside the review process will not speed up the decision.

Third-party services cannot remove bans. Only WhatsApp can review and restore an account.

Why WhatsApp accounts are banned

WhatsApp may ban accounts that violate its Terms of Service, including: Spam or unwanted messages Scams or activities that threaten user safety Automated or bulk messaging Using unofficial WhatsApp apps Scraping or collecting users’ information without permission



What happens during a ban or restriction

Users cannot access chat history or backups while an account is banned. Backups become available only after the account is restored.

Restricted accounts do not require an appeal. The restriction ends automatically after the set period.

During restrictions, users may be unable to start chats with new contacts, create groups, add members or use linked devices.

How to avoid account restrictions