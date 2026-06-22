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Think you’ve been blocked on WhatsApp? This new feature could end the guessing game

Wondering about missing profile photos and single ticks? This new feature could help

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
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Think you’ve been blocked on WhatsApp? This new feature could end the guessing game
AFP-KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV

Ever get that sinking feeling that someone ghosted you on WhatsApp? Usually, we play detective, staring at a single gray checkmark, checking if their profile picture vanished, or wondering if they just turned off their 'Last Seen.' But those clues are notoriously unreliable.

Now, a fresh discovery suggests you can use one of WhatsApp’s built-in security features to check your status without the awkwardness of sending a "hey" text or placing a ghost call.

Encryption verification

According to a new report from the feature-trackers at WABetaInfo, WhatsApp's automatic encryption verification might double as a stealthy block-detector.

Originally built to confirm that chats are protected with end-to-end encryption (E2EE), the feature lives inside the contact info screen. Users can open a chat, tap the contact’s name, and select “Encryption,” prompting WhatsApp to automatically verify whether the conversation is securely protected.

According to the report, if everything is normal, the verification completes smoothly. But if WhatsApp repeatedly fails to verify encryption and suggests alternative methods, it could hint that something’s off—possibly including being blocked.

The interesting part: This method doesn’t notify the other person at all, unlike sending a message or placing a call—so users can check quietly, without tipping anyone off.

However, WhatsApp hasn't officially confirmed this as a block-detection tool. WABetaInfo points out that while the glitch consistently happens in known blocked chats, you should treat it as a strong hint rather than absolute, definitive proof.

Still, if you want to check your standing without tipping anyone off, this encryption trick might be your best bet for a silent vibe check.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
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