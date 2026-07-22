CFI Financial posts record $5.34 trillion H1 2026 trading volume as client activity surges

The quarter also saw higher activity across CFI's platform, with 42.47 million+ trades executed, up 74 per cent year-on-year, while the vast majority of trading activity was conducted via mobile platforms, reinforcing mobile as a key channel for client engagement.

Ziad Melhem, CEO of CFI Financial Group, said: "The significance of this performance goes beyond the numbers themselves. Behind every milestone are our clients who continue to place their trust in us, our partners, and our teams across every market where CFI operates. The strongest first half in our history reflects the strength of those relationships and the confidence our clients place in our platform every day. Every milestone strengthens our responsibility to keep investing in our people, technology and infrastructure so we can continue delivering the standards our clients expect from us. While we're proud of what we've achieved, we're even more focused on building the foundations for the years ahead."