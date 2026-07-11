Government explores uniform standards over concerns around fraud and user safety
The Indian government is exploring a common set of guidelines for messaging platforms in India after raising concerns over WhatsApp’s planned username feature, according to media reports.
The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology is exploring a uniform regulatory framework that would apply to all messaging services instead of addressing concerns with individual platforms separately.
The move comes after the government raised objections to WhatsApp’s planned username feature, which would allow users to chat without revealing their mobile phone numbers.
The government has expressed concerns that this feature could be misused by fraudsters for impersonation, phishing attacks and online scams, including so-called digital arrest frauds. The government also raised concerns that such features could make it harder for law enforcement agencies to trace users during investigations.
Under the proposed approach, messaging platforms may have to follow common standards aimed at improving user safety and ensuring greater accountability. The government is expected to hold consultations with major messaging platforms before finalising the framework.
WhatsApp and Telegram have already responded to government notices regarding the proposed username feature. The government had earlier asked WhatsApp not to introduce the feature in India until discussions on the matter were completed.
The username feature is designed to offer users greater privacy by allowing them to connect without sharing their phone numbers. However, the government believes the system could create new challenges if adequate safeguards are not put in place.
Officials are now examining ways to balance user privacy with the need to prevent misuse of digital communication platforms.