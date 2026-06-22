From CRED to WhatsApp CEO: Inside Kunal Shah’s rise in India’s startup world

Meta backs Kunal Shah with WhatsApp role and $900 million CRED investment
Meta has appointed Kunal Shah, founder of CRED, as the new global head of WhatsApp, replacing Will Cathcart after seven years in charge of the messaging platform used by more than three billion people worldwide.
The move comes alongside a major strategic investment, with Meta committing nearly $900 million into CRED at a valuation of about $4.5 billion, deepening its push into India’s fast-growing digital economy.
Kunal Shah is one of India’s most influential startup founders and angel investors, best known for building CRED, a fintech platform that rewards users for paying credit card bills on time.
Before CRED, he co-founded Freecharge, digital payments platform later acquired by Snapdeal for around ₹2,800 crore (about ₹28 billion or $335 million), marking one of India’s early fintech success stories.
Over the years, Shah has become a prominent figure in India’s startup ecosystem, investing in hundreds of startups and building a reputation for deep insights into consumer behaviour, digital payments and product strategy.
Launched in 2018, CRED began as a niche rewards platform for creditworthy users but quickly expanded into a broader financial ecosystem covering lending, insurance, wealth management and payments.
Under Shah’s leadership, the company scaled into a major fintech player with millions of users and reported annual revenue of around ₹32 billion (about $385 million). It also claims a significant share of India’s credit card bill payment market.
Meta’s decision reflects a broader strategy to strengthen WhatsApp beyond messaging.
With India as WhatsApp’s largest market, the company is increasingly focused on:
Payments and financial services
Business messaging tools
AI-driven commerce features
Shah’s experience building consumer-scale fintech products in a high-growth market is seen as a key factor in his appointment.
As part of the transition, Shah is expected to step back from day-to-day operations at CRED while remaining a shareholder. Operational control will shift to interim CEO Miten Sampat as the company prepares for its next phase of growth.
Outgoing WhatsApp head Will Cathcart leaves after overseeing major expansion of the platform, including encryption upgrades and business tools, while helping scale WhatsApp into a global communications giant.
He will remain at Meta in a new internal role focused on building future products.
Meta chief executive Mark Zuckerberg said Cathcart would move into a new internal role focused on building new products from the ground up.
The leadership change signals a significant shift in Meta’s strategy — bringing a fintech founder into one of its most critical consumer platforms, as it looks to integrate messaging, payments and AI into a unified ecosystem.