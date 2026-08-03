UAE-born fintech KamelPay secures SVF and RPS licenses from the Central Bank of the UAE

Commenting on the announcement, Hussain AlQemzi, Chairman of KamelPay, said: "The strength of every economy depends on the strength of its financial ecosystem. As the UAE continues to advance its digital economy, ensuring that businesses of every size and every member of the workforce have access to secure, regulated, and inclusive financial services becomes increasingly important. KamelPay is founded to help bridge this gap. We are deeply grateful to the Central Bank of the UAE for entrusting KamelPay with the SVF and RPS licences. This defining milestone strengthens our commitment to supporting the country's digitisation agenda while continuing to earn the trust of the businesses and people we serve."