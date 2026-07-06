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Why your UAE home Wi-Fi router may be your strongest tool for child internet safety and screen time control

Routers provide a centralised layer of control that works across the entire home network

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
3 MIN READ
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The router-level parental controls apply across every device, connected to the home network, allowing parents to block adult content, schedule internet-free hours and identify devices, attempting to bypass household rules.
The router-level parental controls apply across every device, connected to the home network, allowing parents to block adult content, schedule internet-free hours and identify devices, attempting to bypass household rules.
Shutterstock

Parents usually worry about what’s happening on their child’s phone, which apps they’re using, who they’re talking to, how long they’re online.

However, the real control point in most homes isn’t the device at all. It’s the Wi-Fi router running in the background.

As Georgey Bijumon, Executive Director, Seeken International FZE says, "An often-overlooked layer of protection is the family's Wi-Fi router."

The router-level parental controls apply across every device, connected to the home network, allowing parents to block adult content, schedule internet-free hours and identify devices, attempting to bypass household rules. "Configuring these settings is one of the most effective ways to create a safer online environment," he says.

Why routers matter more than most parents realise

Kevin Sebastian,Creative Director Audire Media and Technology Columnist and tech columnist, says the biggest misunderstanding among parents is assuming safety begins and ends on the device itself.

He explains that routers provide a centralised layer of control that works across the entire home network rather than relying on settings installed on individual devices. This makes them especially important in households where children use multiple devices, or where some devices, like gaming consoles and smart TVs, do not support traditional parental control apps.

Sebastian highlights the key advantage clearly: “Routers add another layer of protection because they manage every connected device rather than relying on settings on individual phones or tablets.”

He adds that this is what makes router-based controls particularly practical in real households: “This is particularly useful because it also covers devices like gaming consoles, smart TVs, tablets, and laptops.”

Apart from coverage, he emphasises that modern routers are no longer difficult to use. Many now come with companion apps that allow parents to manage controls in a simplified way rather than through complex technical settings.yoTheyou

What router parental controls actually allow parents to do

According to Sebastian, router-level systems typically allow parents to:

  • Pause internet access on specific devices

  • Set bedtime and daily usage schedules

  • Block specific websites or categories of content

  • Restrict gaming or streaming during homework hours

  • View connected devices and manage access

He notes that this shifts parental control from reactive monitoring to proactive structure, where rules are set in advance and applied consistently. “Parents can pause internet access for specific devices, create bedtime schedules, block specific websites, and restrict gaming or streaming during homework.”

This automation is key. Instead of constantly policing screen time, families can build predictable digital routines that apply even when parents are not actively supervising.

Sebastian also points to the growing accessibility of these features:

“Many modern mesh Wi-Fi systems include parental controls as part of their companion apps, making them much easier to manage than they were a few years ago.”

For example, he recommends the ASUS ROG Rapture GT-AX11000, highlighting its built-in parental controls that help families manage children’s internet use without extra software.

ASUS router (via ASUS Router app)

Using the ASUS Router app, parents can:

  • Check and install firmware updates easily

  • Create separate child profiles based on age

  • Add all of a child’s devices under one profile

  • Manage multiple devices together in one place

  • Set online and offline schedules (including bedtime controls)

  • Apply preset age-based screen time rules

  • Block inappropriate or adult content automatically

  • Monitor internet usage and frequently used apps

TP-Link router (via TP-Link Tether app)

For TP-Link routers, the process starts by downloading the TP-Link Tether app and connecting your router.

Once set up, parents can:

  • Create a child profile and assign devices to it

  • Block websites or entire content categories (e.g. adult content, gaming)

  • Set internet schedules with start and end times

  • Apply bedtime restrictions for offline hours

  • Set daily usage limits (premium feature may be required)

  • Monitor overall usage across connected devices

What routers solve that phones cannot

While most parents begin with tools like Apple Screen Time or Google Family Link, router-level systems solve a critical blind spot: Unmanaged devices.

These include:

  • Gaming consoles without parental control apps

  • Smart TVs in shared family spaces

  • Laptops used for both school and entertainment

  • Shared tablets used by multiple children

  • Visiting devices connecting to home Wi-Fi

This makes the router uniquely positioned as the baseline layer of digital safety, which is the foundation on which all other controls depend.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
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