A sunrise-to-sunset guide to enjoying Umm Al Quwain this summer
When Dubai's summer starts pushing 45°C, most of us default to mall-hopping and staying indoors till the sun goes down. But just under an hour away, Umm Al Quwain offers a slower, quieter escape where early mornings, shaded cafés, mangrove adventures and water attractions make for an easy summer getaway.
The trick is simple: start early, spend the hottest hours indoors, then head back outside once the sun begins to soften. Here's how to spend a full day doing exactly that.
There's a particular calm to Umm Al Quwain before the city wakes up. Kite Beach Center opens daily at 7:00 AM, right when temperatures are at their coolest and the sea is at its calmest. Expect joggers, morning walkers and paddleboarders already out on the water. It's also prime time for photography, with soft golden light washing over the coastline.
Hours: 7:00 AM–10:00 PM daily
Beach access (weekdays, Mon–Thu):
Adult: Dh75
Child (4–11): Dh45
Pet: Dh75 (vaccination card required, pet policy form signed at reception)
Beach access (weekends, Fri–Sun):
Adult: Dh100
Child (4–11): Dh75
Pet: Dh75
Entry includes umbrellas, beach chairs, sun beds, bean bags, double swing seats, Wi-Fi and more. Add-ons include kayaking (Dh75 per hour), surfboard rentals (Dh75), and an on-site restaurant serving locally sourced dishes, open from around 7am for a post-swim breakfast.
If mangroves are more your thing, the Mangrove Beach is open 24 hours and best explored early, before the heat sets in. Budget 90 minutes to two hours for a walk or paddle. Early morning is also the best time for wildlife-spotting! Keep an eye out for herons, egrets, kingfishers, cormorants, fish, and crabs.
Hours: Open 24 hours
Entry: Dh40 per car (waived if you spend Dh60 or more at the on-site Casa Mikoko café)
Kayaks are available for Dh75 per hour (single) or Dh100 per hour (double), while overnight camping costs Dh100 per tent.
Once you've worked up an appetite, head to one of Umm Al Quwain's cosy cafés:
M'z Origin Specialty Coffee: great coffee, fresh pastries, quiet setting
Mayar Café: ideal for an Arabic breakfast or leisurely brunch
BRWD Café: specialty coffee, lighter breakfast options
Zayed Bookshop & Maktaba Café: coffee paired with a reading nook
Housed inside the emirate's historic Al Ali Fort, the Umm Al Quwain Museum is a compact, mostly indoor journey. Its perfect timing, since the heat would have started to climb. Give it 45 to 60 minutes to take in exhibits on traditional Emirati life, pearl diving history, archaeology, and local heritage.
Hours: 7:00 AM – 8:00 PM daily (Fridays: 8:00 AM–12:00 PM and 2:00 PM–8:00 PM)
Entry: Dh5 for adults, free for children
By midday, it's time for air conditioning. Mall of UAQ is the easy answer. Grab lunch, catch a movie, shop around or just relax with another coffee. This is your buffer zone for the afternoon stretch, when the heat is at its peak.
Dreamland Aqua Park is one of the UAE’s oldest water parks and a solid choice for families, friend groups, or anyone looking to cool off. Even better, they offer a Sunset Entry deal in summer, timed perfectly from 4:30 PM to 7:00 PM.
Summer offers:
Weekday full day: Dh95 (walk-in) / Dh89 (online) — adult & child
Weekend full day: Dh115 adult / Dh95 child (walk-in); Dh109 adult / Dh89 child (online)
Sunset entry (Sat–Sun, 4:30–7:00 PM): Dh85 (walk-in) / Dh79 (online)
As the evening sets in, loop back to whichever spot you skipped in the morning, Kite Beach or the mangroves. This is when UAQ really comes alive: cooler breeze, families gathering along the waterfront, and that golden-hour light doing its thing across the coastline. Look out for rustic, upcycled boats offering mangrove tours, plus cabanas and seafood spots nearby for an easy evening stop.
Round off the day with dinner overlooking the water at Barracuda Beach Resort. Entry is free if you're dining or visiting the retail shop and the parking is free for dining guests.
Fresh seafood is the obvious highlight here, and it makes for a fitting close to a day spent chasing shade, water, and just enough sun.
If you're looking to escape the summer routine without a long drive, Umm Al Quwain delivers. With its peaceful beaches, mangroves, cafés and family-friendly attractions, it's the kind of destination that turns an ordinary day off into a mini holiday.
Happy Summer!