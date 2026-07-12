GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
LIFESTYLE
LIFESTYLE

Beat the Heat: The perfect summer day out in Umm Al Quwain

A sunrise-to-sunset guide to enjoying Umm Al Quwain this summer

Last updated:
Niranjana Sunil
4 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
The Umm Al Quwain Mangrove Beach
The Umm Al Quwain Mangrove Beach
Supplied

When Dubai's summer starts pushing 45°C, most of us default to mall-hopping and staying indoors till the sun goes down. But just under an hour away, Umm Al Quwain offers a slower, quieter escape where early mornings, shaded cafés, mangrove adventures and water attractions make for an easy summer getaway.

The trick is simple: start early, spend the hottest hours indoors, then head back outside once the sun begins to soften. Here's how to spend a full day doing exactly that.

Cool early mornings (6:00 AM to 9:00 AM)

The Kite Surf Beach Center

There's a particular calm to Umm Al Quwain before the city wakes up. Kite Beach Center opens daily at 7:00 AM, right when temperatures are at their coolest and the sea is at its calmest. Expect joggers, morning walkers and paddleboarders already out on the water. It's also prime time for photography, with soft golden light washing over the coastline.

Hours: 7:00 AM–10:00 PM daily

Beach access (weekdays, Mon–Thu):

  • Adult: Dh75

  • Child (4–11): Dh45

  • Pet: Dh75 (vaccination card required, pet policy form signed at reception)

Beach access (weekends, Fri–Sun):

  • Adult: Dh100

  • Child (4–11): Dh75

  • Pet: Dh75

Entry includes umbrellas, beach chairs, sun beds, bean bags, double swing seats, Wi-Fi and more. Add-ons include kayaking (Dh75 per hour), surfboard rentals (Dh75), and an on-site restaurant serving locally sourced dishes, open from around 7am for a post-swim breakfast.

Mangrove Beach

If mangroves are more your thing, the Mangrove Beach is open 24 hours and best explored early, before the heat sets in. Budget 90 minutes to two hours for a walk or paddle. Early morning is also the best time for wildlife-spotting! Keep an eye out for herons, egrets, kingfishers, cormorants, fish, and crabs.

Hours: Open 24 hours

Entry: Dh40 per car (waived if you spend Dh60 or more at the on-site Casa Mikoko café)

Kayaks are available for Dh75 per hour (single) or Dh100 per hour (double), while overnight camping costs Dh100 per tent.

Coffee and Breakfast

Once you've worked up an appetite, head to one of Umm Al Quwain's cosy cafés:

  • M'z Origin Specialty Coffee: great coffee, fresh pastries, quiet setting

  • Mayar Café: ideal for an Arabic breakfast or leisurely brunch

  • BRWD Café: specialty coffee, lighter breakfast options

  • Zayed Bookshop & Maktaba Café: coffee paired with a reading nook

Late Morning (10:00 AM to 12:00 PM) 

The UAQ Museum

Housed inside the emirate's historic Al Ali Fort, the Umm Al Quwain Museum is a compact, mostly indoor journey. Its perfect timing, since the heat would have started to climb. Give it 45 to 60 minutes to take in exhibits on traditional Emirati life, pearl diving history, archaeology, and local heritage.

Hours: 7:00 AM – 8:00 PM daily (Fridays: 8:00 AM–12:00 PM and 2:00 PM–8:00 PM) 

Entry: Dh5 for adults, free for children

Noon (12:00 PM to 4:00 PM)

Mall of UAQ

By midday, it's time for air conditioning. Mall of UAQ is the easy answer. Grab lunch, catch a movie, shop around or just relax with another coffee. This is your buffer zone for the afternoon stretch, when the heat is at its peak.

Evening (4:00 PM to 7:30 PM)

Dreamland Aqua Park

Dreamland Aqua Park is one of the UAE’s oldest water parks and a solid choice for families, friend groups, or anyone looking to cool off. Even better, they offer a Sunset Entry deal in summer, timed perfectly from 4:30 PM to 7:00 PM.

Summer offers:

  • Weekday full day: Dh95 (walk-in) / Dh89 (online) — adult & child

  • Weekend full day: Dh115 adult / Dh95 child (walk-in); Dh109 adult / Dh89 child (online)

  • Sunset entry (Sat–Sun, 4:30–7:00 PM): Dh85 (walk-in) / Dh79 (online)

Golden Hour

As the evening sets in, loop back to whichever spot you skipped in the morning, Kite Beach or the mangroves. This is when UAQ really comes alive: cooler breeze, families gathering along the waterfront, and that golden-hour light doing its thing across the coastline. Look out for rustic, upcycled boats offering mangrove tours, plus cabanas and seafood spots nearby for an easy evening stop.

Late Evening (8:00 PM to 12:00 AM)

Seafood at Barracuda Beach Resort

Round off the day with dinner overlooking the water at Barracuda Beach Resort. Entry is free if you're dining or visiting the retail shop and the parking is free for dining guests.

Fresh seafood is the obvious highlight here, and it makes for a fitting close to a day spent chasing shade, water, and just enough sun.

If you're looking to escape the summer routine without a long drive, Umm Al Quwain delivers. With its peaceful beaches, mangroves, cafés and family-friendly attractions, it's the kind of destination that turns an ordinary day off into a mini holiday.

Happy Summer!

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Does a windshield sunshade really cool your car?

Does a windshield sunshade really cool your car?

5m read
The Sun will be directly overhead at the Tropic of Cancer during the solstice, resulting in virtually no shadow at noon in areas along the line of direct solar alignment.

Sunday will be UAE's longest day of 2026

3m read
Following the tragedy, Sheikh Saud directed that comprehensive care be provided to the family through the Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation.

Ruler's support helps student reach graduation

2m read
From open-air beach cinemas to free indoor gyms, here is how to enjoy the city this month without spending a single dirham.

Free activities in Dubai this June: Beauty to run clubs

4m read