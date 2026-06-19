Family received housing, education and long-term support after fatal accident
Umm Al Quwain: A student who lost both parents in a tragic road accident has graduated from secondary school after years of support provided under directives from His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain.
The support was extended to the family after Youssef Sirajuddin and his wife, Huda Radwan, were killed in a traffic accident while returning from Abu Dhabi, leaving behind four children, according to Al Khaleej newspaper.
Following the tragedy, Sheikh Saud directed that comprehensive care be provided to the family through the Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation.
The foundation arranged housing, covered living and educational expenses, renewed residency permits and committed to supporting the children's education through university.
One of the beneficiaries of that support was Basel Youssef Sirajuddin, a Grade 12 Advanced Stream student at Ajman Private School.
Despite losing his parents at a young age, Basel continued his studies with determination, pursuing the aspirations his parents had hoped he would achieve.
Al Khaleej reported that the school provided both academic and personal support, helping him continue his education and complete secondary school successfully.
At the end of the academic year, Basel was honoured during the school's graduation ceremony in recognition of his perseverance in overcoming difficult circumstances..
Rashid Hamad Al Hamar, Director-General of the Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla Charitable and Humanitarian Establishment, said the support provided to the family came under the direct directives of Sheikh Saud and reflected his longstanding commitment to supporting vulnerable families and orphans while enabling young people to continue their education and build their futures.
He said the ruler of Umm Al Quwain believes that investing in people is the most important investment, adding that the foundation had worked to provide the family with stability through housing, residency support, education and ongoing care.
While Basel celebrated his graduation, his three siblings continue their education under the foundation's care.