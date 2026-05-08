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UAE President receives Ruler and Crown Prince of Umm Al Quwain

Leaders discuss national priorities and citizens’ wellbeing in Abu Dhabi meeting

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UAE President receives Ruler and Crown Prince of Umm Al Quwain

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, accompanied by Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Quwain, and His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Deputy Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain.

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During the meeting, Their Highnesses engaged in cordial discussions and reviewed a number of issues related to national affairs and the wellbeing of citizens in light of the UAE’s sustained focus on strengthening the role of citizens in the country’s development while supporting its continued progress.

Together they prayed for the UAE’s lasting security and prosperity.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; His Highness Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Zayed Authority for People of Determination; Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; along with a number of sheikhs and officials.

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UAEUmm Al Qaiwain

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