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UAE President meets Ajman Ruler to review national priorities

Leaders stress empowering Emiratis and boosting quality of life

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Ajman: UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan visited His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman.

Their Highnesses engaged in warm discussions and shared their best wishes for continued health and wellbeing. They also discussed a number of issues of national concern, affirming that empowering Emiratis remains central to development plans and a top national priority.

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They further affirmed that the UAE continues to move forward with confidence in advancing its aspirations to build a development model that directs all resources towards enhancing quality of life, promoting wellbeing, and strengthening social cohesion and stability. They also prayed for the continued security, prosperity, and wellbeing of the UAE.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs, and Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President, along with a number of sheikhs, ministers and officials.

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