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Sheikh Mohamed, Zelensky discuss UAE mediation efforts

Ukrainian president thanks UAE for its role in facilitating prisoner exchanges

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Sheikh Mohamed, Zelensky discuss UAE mediation efforts

Abu Dhabi: UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a phone call from President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during which the two leaders discussed strengthening cooperation across various fields in support of mutual interests under the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between the two countries.

Sheikh Mohamed and Zelenskyy also reviewed the latest developments in the Ukraine crisis and its humanitarian implications.

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Zelenskyy thanked Sheikh Mohamed for the UAE's continued diplomatic efforts to facilitate prisoner exchanges between the Russian Federation and Ukraine, as well as its sustained focus on addressing the humanitarian aspects of the crisis.

The two leaders also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of joint interest and underscored the importance of intensifying efforts to advance regional and global peace, security, and stability in support of the wellbeing and development of peoples around the world.

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