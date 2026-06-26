Latest exchange brings the total released through UAE mediation to 7,791 prisoners
Abu Dhabi: The UAE announced the success of a new mediation effort between Russia and Ukraine that resulted in the exchange of 320 prisoners, with 160 Russian and 160 Ukrainian captives released.
The latest exchange brings the total number of prisoners swapped through UAE-mediated efforts between the two countries to 7,791.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomed the cooperation of both countries in the latest mediation effort and expressed appreciation for their continued support for initiatives aimed at resolving the crisis.
The ministry said the latest exchange marks the 25th successful UAE mediation since the outbreak of the conflict, reflecting the strong relations the UAE maintains with both Russia and Ukraine.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reaffirmed that the UAE will continue its efforts to support initiatives aimed at reaching a peaceful resolution to the conflict in Ukraine and mitigating the humanitarian consequences of the crisis, including those affecting refugees and prisoners.