GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 29°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

UAE mediates exchange of 370 captives between Russia, Ukraine

Latest UAE-brokered swap brings total captives exchanged to 7,471 since 2022

Last updated:
WAM
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
MoFA hails Russia, Ukraine for cooperation with UAE’s trusted mediation role
MoFA hails Russia, Ukraine for cooperation with UAE’s trusted mediation role

The United Arab Emirates has announced the success of new mediation efforts between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Ukraine, resulting in the release of 185 captives from each side, bringing the total number of captives exchanged between the two countries through UAE-mediated efforts to 7,471.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) commended both countries for their cooperation with the UAE’s mediation endeavours as a trusted international mediator, and their appreciation of the UAE’s commitment to supporting all efforts to resolve the crisis.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

The Ministry emphasised that the success of this mediation, the 24th to date, reflects the distinguished relations between the UAE, the Russian Federation, and Ukraine.

Furthermore, the Ministry reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to ensuring the success of all efforts aimed at finding a peaceful solution to the conflict in Ukraine and mitigating the humanitarian impact of the crisis, including on refugees and captives.

Related Topics:
UAEUkraineRussia

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

UN envoy urges regional unity to secure swift, lasting Middle East peace

UN envoy: Regional consensus key to Middle East peace

30m ago2m read
Dubai's Eid initiative reached more than 350,000 workers across the emirate.

Dubai celebrates Eid with 350,000 workers

3m read
Dubai Humanitarian airlifts Ebola aid to DR Congo

Dubai Humanitarian airlifts Ebola aid to DR Congo

2m read
The Wage Protection System currently covers around 99 per cent of private-sector workers and manages monthly wage transfers exceeding Dh37 billion.

600,000 firms join UAE wage protection system

3m read