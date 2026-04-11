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UAE brokers new Russia-Ukraine prisoner swap, total hits 6,305

Latest deal frees 350 detainees as UAE mediation efforts reach 21

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Abu Dhabi strengthens role as trusted mediator in ongoing conflict.
Abu Dhabi strengthens role as trusted mediator in ongoing conflict.
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Abu Dhabi: The UAE has brokered a new prisoner swap between Russia and Ukraine, securing the exchange of 350 detainees involving 175 detainees from each side. 

The move brings the total number of prisoners exchanged through UAE mediation efforts between the two countries to 6,305.

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The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its appreciation to both Russia and Ukraine for their cooperation, which reflects their support for efforts aimed at finding solutions to the ongoing crisis.

The ministry said the UAE has now conducted 21 mediation efforts during the conflict, demonstrating the depth of its relations with both countries and its role as a trusted mediator in supporting diplomatic and humanitarian solutions.

It reaffirmed that the UAE will continue to support all efforts aimed at reaching a comprehensive political settlement to the crisis, contributing to easing humanitarian impacts and enhancing prospects for peace, stability and prosperity at both regional and international levels.

The ministry also noted that the UAE has hosted two rounds of trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi involving Russia, Ukraine and the United States, as part of its commitment to promoting dialogue and international cooperation. 

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