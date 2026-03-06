600 prisoners freed in Russia-Ukraine swap through UAE-US mediation

The UAE has now carried out 20 mediation efforts since the start of the conflict
Abu Dhabi: For the second consecutive day, a joint mediation effort led by the UAE and the United States has resulted in a new exchange of prisoners of war between Russia and Ukraine, with 600 detainees released, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.
The swap included 300 prisoners from each side, bringing the total number of prisoners released over the past two days to 1,000, according to the ministry.
With the latest exchange, the overall number of prisoners freed through UAE-mediated efforts between the two countries has reached 5,955.
The ministry expressed its appreciation to Russia and Ukraine for their cooperation with the joint Emirati-American mediation.
It also noted that the UAE has now carried out 20 mediation efforts since the start of the conflict, demonstrating the strength of its relations with both sides and its role as a trusted mediator supporting diplomatic and humanitarian solutions.
The ministry reaffirmed that the UAE will continue supporting all initiatives aimed at reaching a comprehensive political settlement to the crisis, adding that it will spare no effort to help ease humanitarian consequences and promote prospects for peace, stability and prosperity at both regional and international levels.
The UAE has also hosted two rounds of trilateral talks between Russia, Ukraine and the United States in Abu Dhabi, reflecting its approach of encouraging dialogue and international cooperation and the confidence placed in its role in facilitating constructive negotiations
