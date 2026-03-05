GOLD/FOREX
Russia and Ukraine exchange 400 prisoners under UAE-US mediation

The exchange marks the 19th mediation effort undertaken by the UAE during the conflict

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Abu Dhabi: The UAE said its joint mediation efforts with the United States had led to a new prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine, involving 200 prisoners from each side, bringing the total number of detainees released through such mediation to 5,355.

In a statement, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its appreciation to both Russia and Ukraine for cooperating with the Emirati-American mediation efforts, which it said reflected the two countries’ recognition of initiatives aimed at helping find solutions to the ongoing crisis.

The ministry added that the latest exchange marks the 19th mediation effort undertaken by the UAE during the conflict, highlighting the depth of the country’s relations with both Russia and Ukraine and the trust placed in its role as a facilitator.

The statement said the UAE would continue, through its partnerships and balanced relations with all sides, to support efforts aimed at reaching a comprehensive political settlement to the conflict. 

It said such engagement stems from the country’s belief that cooperation and solidarity during times of crisis are a humanitarian and moral responsibility, helping ease humanitarian consequences and support prospects for peace and stability.

The UAE has also hosted two rounds of trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi involving Russia, Ukraine and the United States, as part of the country’s approach of promoting dialogue and international cooperation while providing an environment conducive to constructive discussions.

