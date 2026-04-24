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UAE mediates Russia-Ukraine prisoner swap freeing 386

The exchange involved 193 detainees from the Russian side and 193 from the Ukrainian side

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Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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UAE mediates Russia-Ukraine prisoner swap freeing 386

Abu Dhabi: A new UAE-mediated exchange between Russia and Ukraine has led to the release of 386 prisoners, split equally between both sides.

The UAE said the exchange involved 193 detainees from the Russian side and 193 from the Ukrainian side, bringing the total number of prisoners exchanged through its mediation efforts to 6,691.

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The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its appreciation to both countries for their cooperation in facilitating the exchange, noting that it reflects their trust in the UAE’s role and its commitment to supporting efforts aimed at resolving the crisis.

The Ministry added that with this latest development, the number of UAE-mediated exchanges during the conflict has reached 22. 

It reaffirmed that the UAE will continue its efforts to support initiatives aimed at reaching a peaceful resolution to the conflict and mitigating its humanitarian impact, particularly in relation to refugees and prisoners.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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