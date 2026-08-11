Indian expat in Dubai dies after suspected rat fever during vacation in Kerala

Sona Martin, a classmate based in Abu Dhabi who also attended the reunion, said: “It will take time to accept that our Teejo is no more. He left behind so many loving memories with us, and I am sure he did the same for many others he crossed paths with. He was one of the first to call me after I moved to Abu Dhabi. Even though we hadn't spoken in a while, it never felt that way; it felt as if we had met just the day before. He always kept the people around him happy. Teejo will forever remain in our hearts.”