Indian expat in Dubai, brother of NEET-linked suicide victim from Kerala, found dead in Mangaluru

Automobile engineer, who flew to Mangaluru on Sunday, left note saying sorry to mother
Dubai: A 24-year-old Indian expat in Dubai, whose younger sister died by suicide in June while preparing for the NEET re-examination, was found dead in a hotel room in Mangaluru, Karnataka, on Monday, dealing a second devastating blow to the Kerala family within two months.
Mangaluru City Police confirmed tod Gulf News that Arjun R Mahesh, an automobile engineer, was found dead at a hotel near Mangaluru International Airport on Monday.
Arjun's only sibling, Ayja R Mahesh, 19, was found hanging at her hostel in Pala in Kerala, on June 2. She was rushed to a private hospital and later shifted to another facility, where she died on June 3, according to Indian media.
Speaking to Indian media earlier on Monday, Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Sudheer Kumar Reddy confirmed that a brief note was recovered from the hotel room where Arjun was found hanging.
It began, "Amma (mother), I'm sorry," and asked that a couple of Arjun's friends be informed of his death, Reddy was quoted as saying by multiple news outlets.
Investigators believe Arjun had been struggling to cope with his sister's death and may have been under severe emotional distress, though the exact circumstances are still being investigated.
Ayja had been preparing for the NEET re-examination, scheduled for June 21, after the original test was scrapped by the National Testing Agency (NTA) following a question paper leak.
Her mother had earlier said Ayja was confident of scoring well in the original exam but grew deeply distressed once it was cancelled. When the re-exam was announced, she had gone back to her hostel in Pala, telling her family she could not focus on her studies at home.
Arjun had travelled to Kerala after his sister's death in June before returning to Dubai for work. According to relatives, he told close friends on Sunday that he was heading home, according Onmanorama.
He flew to Mangaluru and called his mother around 1pm on Sunday but did not mention that he had returned to India.
Later that afternoon, friends in Dubai alerted the family that Arjun was on his way home.
Relatives tried repeatedly to reach him after that, but his phone remained switched off. Worried family members and neighbours travelled to Mangaluru and sought police help to trace him, searching several lodges through the night without success. He was found dead the following afternoon, reports said.
If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of self-harm, please seek help. Contact a trusted friend, family member, or reach out to a mental health helpline in your country for support.