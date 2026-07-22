Grief-stricken Kerala couple found dead at home

Police suspect suicide after years of emotional trauma following son’s death
An elderly couple who had reportedly struggled to come to terms with the death of their only son were found dead inside their home in Kerala’s Ernakulam district on Wednesday in what police believe was a suicide pact.
The victims, identified as Kalathiparambil Sanjeevan, 72, and his wife Sabitha, 63, were found hanging in the front room of their house in Njarakkal, a coastal town in Kochi’s Vypin region, according to Malayala Manorama.
Police said there were no signs of forced entry or any evidence of third-party involvement. Although both were found with their hands tied behind their backs, investigators said preliminary findings indicate the couple may have tied each other’s hands before taking the extreme step.
“One of the knots was noticeably loose, suggesting they tied each other up before the incident,” a police officer told Malayala Manorama. “At this stage, our investigation points to suicide. There are no suspicious circumstances, although the postmortem examination will provide greater clarity.”
An unnatural death case has been registered under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and police have launched an investigation.
According to investigators, the couple had been living with deep emotional trauma since the death of their only son, Sijoy, who died of a heart attack a few years ago at the age of 33.
Police said the tragedy had profoundly affected both Sanjeevan and Sabitha, who reportedly became increasingly withdrawn after their son’s death.
Sanjeevan had previously worked abroad before returning to Kerala, where he ran a marine workshop in Manjakkad. Sabitha was a retired employee of the Kerala High Court, Malayala Manorama reported.
Investigators also revealed that the couple had allegedly attempted suicide about a year ago by slitting their wrists. They survived after receiving prolonged medical treatment and were later closely monitored by family members.
According to police, Sanjeevan’s brother had been checking on the couple every day through regular phone calls following the earlier incident.
The latest tragedy came to light after Sanjeevan reportedly telephoned his brother on Tuesday and asked him to visit their home at around 9am the following morning.
When repeated calls on Wednesday morning went unanswered, the brother became concerned and contacted a neighbour, requesting that they check on the couple.
The neighbour found the front door open and discovered the bodies inside before immediately alerting the police.
Police completed inquest proceedings at the residence before shifting the bodies for postmortem examination. Investigators said they are awaiting the autopsy findings but, based on the evidence collected so far, have found no indication of foul play.