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French modelling scout with links to Epstein found dead: Prosecutors

Daniel Siad, accused of aiding Epstein abuse, dies before questioning

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AFP
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Daniel Siad's name appeared in more than 1,000 documents released as part of the declassified Epstein files.
Daniel Siad's name appeared in more than 1,000 documents released as part of the declassified Epstein files.
AP

A French modelling scout with close ties to the late US financier Jeffrey Epstein has been found dead at his home outside Paris, prosecutors said on Wednesday.

Under investigation in France, Daniel Siad, 69, was one of several French men accused of aiding Epstein to traffic and abuse women.

Siad had not yet been questioned by investigators, but had denied the allegations, saying he wanted to be heard and give his version of events.

"An investigation to determine the cause of death was opened on Monday evening following the discovery", the Nanterre prosecutor's office said.

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An autopsy will be carried out as part of the probe.

Targeted by several complaints, including allegations of rape, Siad was the subject of an investigation conducted by the office specialising in combating human trafficking.

Siad's name appeared in more than 1,000 documents released as part of the declassified Epstein files.

He likened his efforts to recruit women to fishing.

"In This busyness I feel like fisherman some time I cache quick, some time no fish," Siad wrote to Epstein in 2014.

Siad had insisted that the American convicted sex offender had "taken advantage of his trust."

French authorities in 2020 arrested modelling agent Jean-Luc Brunel after allegations he procured women for the US billionaire. He was found dead in prison in 2022.

Epstein died in prison in 2019 while awaiting trial for sex trafficking.

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