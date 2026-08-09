Transfer follows Dubai Court of Cassation ruling under UAE-Ireland extradition treaty
Abu Dhabi: The UAE has extradited Irish national Daniel Kinahan to Ireland following a formal extradition request, where he is wanted in connection with transnational organised crime allegations, including leading a criminal organisation, murder and illicit drug trafficking.
The extradition followed a final ruling by the Dubai Court of Cassation and was carried out under the bilateral extradition treaty between the UAE and Ireland, according to the UAE Ministry of Justice.
UAE Minister of Justice Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi and Ireland's Minister for Justice Jim O'Callaghan discussed the extradition during a telephone call, saying the decision demonstrates both countries' commitment to the rule of law and international judicial cooperation.
The ministers said the decision reflected the advanced level of judicial cooperation between the UAE and Ireland in tackling transnational organised crime, particularly international criminal networks linked to murder and illicit drug trafficking.
They added that the extradition sends a clear message that those accused of serious crimes will find no safe haven from justice and that international cooperation remains essential to bringing fugitives before the courts.
Al Nuaimi reaffirmed the UAE's commitment to strengthening judicial cooperation with Ireland and international partners, saying the extradition underscored the country's role as a trusted global partner in criminal justice cooperation and its determination to support international efforts against organised crime and prevent offenders from evading justice.
O'Callaghan thanked the UAE authorities for their cooperation throughout the extradition process and praised the efficiency of the country's judicial institutions.
He said the case marked an important milestone in bilateral judicial relations and highlighted the value of cooperation between the two countries in combating transnational organised crime.