How the UAE built a stronger fight against human trafficking

In less than two decades, the UAE has progressed from establishing a legal framework to building an advanced institutional ecosystem that has earned recognition from numerous international organisations. The system combines advanced technology, stronger security coordination and cross-border partnerships to combat one of the fastest-evolving forms of organised crime.

Rather than focusing solely on prosecuting offenders, the UAE has developed an integrated system that begins with prevention, extends through strong legislation and regulatory oversight, and includes victim protection, rehabilitation and reintegration.

At a time when human trafficking networks have evolved into sophisticated transnational criminal enterprises generating billions of dollars each year while exploiting vulnerable people amid humanitarian and economic crises worldwide, the United Arab Emirates has adopted a different approach.

Today, the UAE's anti-human trafficking framework is built on a clear vision that places human dignity and protection at its core. Through continuous legislative reforms, stronger judicial capabilities, expanded victim support services, innovative technology and close coordination among relevant authorities, the country has demonstrated its commitment to tackling human trafficking in line with international best practices.

The law introduced tougher penalties for offenders, expanded legal protections for victims and updated the legal definition of trafficking to address emerging forms of exploitation in line with evolving global trends.

The UAE further strengthened its legal framework with the introduction of Federal Decree-Law No. (24) of 2023 on Combating Human Trafficking, reinforcing the country's legislative framework.

Human trafficking remains one of the world's most serious crimes, violating fundamental human rights and human dignity while exploiting thousands of people across all sections of society. In response, the UAE has introduced progressive legislation, strengthened preventive measures, expanded public awareness campaigns and implemented rigorous judicial procedures alongside strict penalties aimed at prosecuting offenders and preventing the spread of this crime.

Coinciding with the World Day Against Trafficking in Persons, observed annually on July 30, the UAE has reaffirmed its commitment to combating this transnational crime through an integrated framework that has delivered measurable progress in prevention, protection, prosecution and accountability.

The initiative marks an important step in strengthening specialised justice by creating an integrated judicial framework that includes dedicated prosecution offices and specialised court circuits capable of handling trafficking cases more efficiently and effectively.

One of the UAE's most significant institutional developments has been the establishment of a specialised court for human trafficking cases in Abu Dhabi.

This approach is supported by a strong legislative framework, strict regulatory oversight, effective judicial mechanisms and deterrent penalties designed to protect human rights, dismantle trafficking networks and promote a culture of prevention and accountability at both the national and international levels.

Through these continuing efforts, the UAE has strengthened its position as an active international partner in the global fight against human trafficking by enhancing cooperation with governments, international organisations and relevant institutions.

The specialised court is expected to speed up legal proceedings, improve the prosecution of organised criminal networks and strengthen legal protections for victims, reinforcing the UAE's commitment to modernising its justice system and tackling human trafficking through advanced judicial mechanisms.

A constantly evolving crime: How has the UAE responded?

Human trafficking is no longer limited to smuggling people or sexual exploitation, as was once widely believed.

Today, it includes a wide range of criminal activities, including:

Forced labour

Sexual exploitation

Organised begging

Child exploitation

Forced servitude

Organ trafficking

Digital and online exploitation through electronic platforms

The constantly changing nature of these crimes has required governments around the world to continually update their legal, regulatory and security frameworks.

The UAE responded to this challenge early.

The journey began with legislation — but did not end there

In 2006, the UAE enacted Federal Law No. (51) on Combating Human Trafficking Crimes, becoming one of the first countries in the region to introduce legislation specifically targeting human trafficking.

However, the law was seen as the foundation of a broader and evolving strategy rather than the final objective.

Over the following years, the UAE continued to strengthen its framework by:

Increasing penalties for offenders.

Expanding the legal definition of trafficking.

Strengthening investigation mechanisms.

Enhancing victim protection.

Aligning national legislation with the Palermo Protocol and other relevant international conventions.

Specialists say the strength of the UAE's legal framework lies not only in punishing offenders but also in closing the legal loopholes that enable trafficking to occur.

Why have opportunities for human trafficking declined?