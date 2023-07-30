Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Judicial Academy has intensified its training activities to support efforts combating human trafficking crimes, as part of its multiple rehabilitation programmes for judiciary members, Public Prosecution, government case advisors, representatives of legal departments in various agencies, lawyers, and judicial capacity officers.
A total of 28 training hours benefitted 223 trainees over 18 months, from January 2022 to the end of June 2023.
Counsellor Youssef Saeed Al-Abri, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Academy, said qualifying programmes in the Abu Dhabi Judicial Academy are a top priority for developing the capabilities of all parties involved.
He explained that the focus on human trafficking crimes as part of a training programme supports the directives of the UAE Government in relation to combating all forms of such crimes, and resolutely addressing any form of exploitation, in light of the legislations and laws in force that set deterrent penalties to offenders, while providing protection and care for victims.
He said UAE has attached great importance to this matter, within the framework of its efforts to achieve justice, preserve rights and protect members of society from any danger, while taking preventive and proactive steps to prevent crime in coordination and cooperation between the various competent authorities internally and externally, in addition to ensuring prosecution and punishment of criminal activities.