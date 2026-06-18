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UAE extradites three suspects wanted for money laundering, organised crime to Belgium

The three suspects were sought under Interpol red notices

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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The UAE has extradited three wanted suspects by Belgian authorities on allegations of money laundering, drug trafficking and involvement in transnational organised crime.
The UAE has extradited three wanted suspects by Belgian authorities on allegations of money laundering, drug trafficking and involvement in transnational organised crime.
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The UAE has extradited three wanted suspects by Belgian authorities on allegations of money laundering, drug trafficking and involvement in transnational organised crime, in a move both countries said underscored their commitment to international judicial cooperation.

Abdullah Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice, and Belgian Justice Minister Annelies Verlinden discussed the extraditions during a telephone call on Thursday.

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The three suspects were sought under Interpol red notices and were transferred to Belgium in accordance with rulings issued by competent UAE courts and under an extradition treaty between the two countries.

The ministers said the operation reflected a shared commitment to the rule of law, international judicial cooperation and the fight against cross-border organised crime, particularly offences related to money laundering and illicit drug trafficking.

Al Nuaimi reaffirmed the UAE's commitment to strengthening judicial cooperation with Belgium and other countries, highlighting the importance of international efforts to combat organised crime, disrupt money-laundering networks and pursue perpetrators of financial crimes.

Verlinden thanked the UAE authorities for their cooperation throughout the extradition process, describing the operation as a successful example of international collaboration against transnational organised crime.

The UAE has stepped up cooperation with international law enforcement agencies in recent years as it seeks to strengthen efforts against financial crime, drug trafficking and money laundering.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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