The three suspects were sought under Interpol red notices
The UAE has extradited three wanted suspects by Belgian authorities on allegations of money laundering, drug trafficking and involvement in transnational organised crime, in a move both countries said underscored their commitment to international judicial cooperation.
Abdullah Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice, and Belgian Justice Minister Annelies Verlinden discussed the extraditions during a telephone call on Thursday.
The three suspects were sought under Interpol red notices and were transferred to Belgium in accordance with rulings issued by competent UAE courts and under an extradition treaty between the two countries.
The ministers said the operation reflected a shared commitment to the rule of law, international judicial cooperation and the fight against cross-border organised crime, particularly offences related to money laundering and illicit drug trafficking.
Al Nuaimi reaffirmed the UAE's commitment to strengthening judicial cooperation with Belgium and other countries, highlighting the importance of international efforts to combat organised crime, disrupt money-laundering networks and pursue perpetrators of financial crimes.
Verlinden thanked the UAE authorities for their cooperation throughout the extradition process, describing the operation as a successful example of international collaboration against transnational organised crime.
The UAE has stepped up cooperation with international law enforcement agencies in recent years as it seeks to strengthen efforts against financial crime, drug trafficking and money laundering.