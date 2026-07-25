Police say traffickers now rely on GPS drops and encrypted technology to evade capture.
Dubai Police have disclosed new details of one of the most complex anti-narcotics investigations carried out by the force, revealing how a five-year intelligence operation led to the conviction of a man investigators dubbed the "drug emperor" for allegedly running an international trafficking network responsible for moving tonnes of narcotics across international waters.
Brigadier Khalid bin Muwaiza, Director of the General Department of Anti-Narcotics at Dubai Police, said the suspect coordinated large-scale drug shipments outside the UAE without carrying out criminal activity inside the country, overseeing deliveries across international waters with links extending to Africa, Egypt, Sudan and Yemen.
Speaking on the Q.N Podcast on ArabCast, Bin Muwaiza said the investigation relied on years of intelligence gathering, evidence collected from multiple countries and close cooperation with international law enforcement agencies.
The operation included repeated overseas missions by investigators, coordination with foreign security authorities and testimony from suspects arrested in related cases.
Bin Muwaiza said undercover informants also lived inside the suspect's home for several years without revealing their identities, allowing investigators to document his movements and communications and build a case file exceeding 50 pages.
He added that the investigation also incorporated evidence from Operation Ocean Coast, conducted in 2016 in coordination with the Australian Navy off the coast of Tanzania, which resulted in the seizure of one tonne of heroin.
The accumulated evidence ultimately led to the suspect confessing before being convicted by the UAE's federal courts.
Bin Muwaiza clarified the methods used by drug traffickers have changed dramatically over the past decade, replacing traditional face-to-face transactions with technology-driven distribution. Dealers now commonly receive payment electronically before sending buyers GPS coordinates through smartphone applications, directing them to hidden narcotics without any physical meeting between buyer and seller.
He explained that Dubai Police have shut down 1,291 websites and online accounts used to promote or facilitate drug trafficking through a specialised cybercrime unit. The force, he said, not only removes the online platforms but also tracks those behind them, lures suspects into controlled operations and refers them to the judicial authorities.
The senior officer warned that one of the most concerning trends is the progression from drug use to drug dealing, saying many addicts eventually become distributors to finance their addiction.
He recounted cases in which entire families, including parents and children, became involved in drug trafficking after first using narcotics, highlighting the devastating social impact of addiction.
Bin Muwaiza stressed that Dubai Police continue to prioritise treatment alongside enforcement. Under UAE law, individuals struggling with addiction can seek treatment voluntarily, or be referred by close relatives, without facing criminal prosecution under Article 89 of the country's anti-narcotics legislation.
He said Dubai Police also apply the "spirit of the law" by accepting referrals from friends to encourage rehabilitation before addiction escalates into criminal activity.
He added that those admitted for treatment typically undergo four to six weeks of primary rehabilitation, followed by outpatient care and random drug testing. Failure to comply with follow-up testing may result in imprisonment of up to two years.
Bin Muwaiza said the establishment of the National Anti-Narcotics Agency, chaired by Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, reflects the UAE leadership's commitment to strengthening the fight against drug crime.
He added that the agency has already contributed to tougher penalties for offences such as secretly administering drugs to others and coercing people into drug use, while reinforcing cooperation with Interpol and international partners to pursue major traffickers beyond the UAE's borders.