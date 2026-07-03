Customs and police thwart major smuggling and distribution network.
Dubai: In a significant joint security achievement underscoring the strength of institutional integration, Dubai Customs and Dubai Police have foiled an attempt to smuggle and distribute 278,850 Pregabalin pills, a controlled substance weighing approximately 200 kilograms, and dismantled a four-member criminal gang involved in the operation.
The seizure was the result of a coordinated effort between Dubai Customs’ advanced risk-based targeting systems and Dubai Police’s General Department of Anti-Narcotics, reinforcing Dubai’s integrated approach to border security and narcotics control.
The operation began when Dubai Customs’ shipment analysis systems, powered by smart risk engines, artificial intelligence tools, and customs intelligence capabilities, flagged a suspicious shipment arriving from an Asian country.
Acting on the alert, the Siyaj customs team conducted a detailed inspection and seized 150,600 Pregabalin pills at the point of entry.
Following immediate coordination with Dubai Police, further investigations led to the identification and arrest of a four-member criminal gang operating inside the country. The suspects were found in possession of an additional 128,250 pills of the same controlled substance.
The total combined seizure reached 278,850 Pregabalin pills.
Brigadier Khalid bin Muwaiza, Director of the General Department of Anti-Narcotics, said the success of the operation reflects continuous coordination and full operational integration between Dubai Police and Dubai Customs, which enabled authorities to move swiftly from initial seizure to tracking and arresting the criminal network.
He said the exchange of intelligence and rapid operational coordination between agencies allows for proactive disruption of smuggling networks before they can expand their activities, adding that the department will continue strengthening its intelligence and investigative capabilities with strategic partners.
Yasser Al Musallami, Principal Customs Affairs Consultant at Dubai Customs, said the operation demonstrates the high readiness of Dubai Customs in securing border points through qualified national talent, advanced technology, and proactive risk-based systems.
He highlighted the role of the “Siyaj” system, developed by Dubai Customs, which enhances smart targeting by linking security indicators with advanced analytics to improve detection of high-risk shipments and increase the efficiency of inspection and seizure operations.
He added that combating evolving smuggling methods requires continuous investment in inspection technologies, training, and close coordination with strategic partners, particularly Dubai Police, across all stages from early targeting to investigative follow-up.
Rashed bin Harb Al Shamsi, Director of the Customs Intelligence Department at Dubai Customs, said the achievement reflects the ongoing evolution of customs operations, which now rely heavily on artificial intelligence, data analytics, and advanced risk engines to identify suspicious shipments before they enter the country.
He stressed that Dubai Customs’ approach is based on proactive risk management rather than routine inspection, positioning the authority among the world’s leading border protection agencies while ensuring the smooth flow of legitimate trade.
The case highlights Dubai’s integrated security framework, in which Dubai Customs serves as the first line of defence at border points through early detection and targeting, while Dubai Police carries out field operations and investigations to dismantle criminal networks.
Authorities said this model continues to strengthen Dubai’s position as one of the world’s safest cities and a leading global hub for trade, logistics, and secure commerce.