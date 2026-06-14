How Dubai Customs helped foil a 1.3-tonne narcotic tablets shipment bound for Africa

Global customs cooperation foils Asia-to-Africa smuggling of narcotic tablets
Dubai Customs has announced that its intelligence-sharing efforts contributed to the interception of a major consignment of Tapentadol tablets destined for an African country, preventing around 1.332 tonnes of narcotic tablets from reaching illegal markets.
The shipment, which originated in Asia and was transported via air cargo, was intercepted by relevant authorities in the destination country after intelligence was shared by Dubai Customs.
Officials said the operation underscores the importance of international customs cooperation and intelligence exchange in combating cross-border smuggling networks and organised crime.
Dubai Customs said the seizure reflects its ongoing commitment to protecting communities and supporting global security and stability through active collaboration with international agencies.
The authority highlighted its cooperation with organisations such as Interpol and the World Customs Organization, alongside regional intelligence networks and global customs administrations.
Its Customs Intelligence Department and Special Task Force continue to monitor and analyse operational, commercial and logistical data to detect suspicious activity and smuggling attempts.
Dubai Customs also said it has invested in advanced inspection systems, including radiographic scanning, AI-powered image analysis and detection technologies to improve accuracy and support legitimate trade flows.
Director-General Dr. Abdulla Busenad said the operation demonstrates Dubai’s role as a trusted partner in global security efforts, stressing the importance of advanced technology, skilled personnel and international cooperation in combating transnational crime.
Officials added that continuous training, real-time data analysis and smart risk engines play a key role in identifying threats and strengthening enforcement capabilities.
Authorities from the African country involved in the operation also expressed appreciation for the intelligence support, noting its critical role in the successful interception of the shipment.