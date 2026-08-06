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Dubai Customs foils gold smuggling attempt with 460g hidden in suitcase

Customs officers discovered the concealed gold after identifying unusual indicators

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Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
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Dubai Customs stops a gold smuggling attempt
Dubai Customs stops a gold smuggling attempt

Dubai: Dubai Customs inspectors at Dubai International Airport have foiled an attempt to smuggle 460 grams of 24-carat raw gold concealed inside the frame of a passenger's suitcase.

The gold had been melted into thin rods and professionally embedded inside the suitcase's rubber frame and inner structure, making it appear to be part of the luggage in an apparent attempt to avoid detection during inspection.

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Unusual X-ray indicators led to discovery

Although the suitcase appeared ordinary and showed no visible signs of tampering, customs inspectors detected unusual indicators while screening it with X-ray equipment.

After analysing the images, officers carried out a detailed manual inspection and recovered the gold rods hidden inside the suitcase's frame. Dubai Customs said the rods had been shaped to match the suitcase's original components, reflecting increasingly sophisticated concealment methods used by smuggling networks.

During questioning, the passenger, an Asian woman, told investigators she had received the suitcase from a person in her home country and was unaware that gold had been concealed inside it.

Travellers reminded they are responsible for their luggage

Dubai Customs urged travellers not to carry bags, parcels or luggage on behalf of other people, regardless of the reason given or how well they know the person. It reminded passengers that they are legally responsible for everything contained in their luggage and should always verify its contents before travelling.

Dubai Customs foils gold smuggling attempt with 460g hidden in suitcase

Khalid Ahmed, Director of Passenger Operations at Dubai Customs, said the case showed how smuggling techniques continue to evolve but that inspectors remain capable of detecting complex concealment methods using field experience and advanced screening technology.

He said inspectors receive specialised training to identify emerging concealment techniques, analyse passenger behaviour and body language, and use the latest inspection systems and equipment.

Ahmed added that Dubai Customs continues to upgrade inspection facilities at Dubai's airports with technologies including X-ray scanners, body scanners and smart systems to improve detection while maintaining efficient passenger processing. He said every smuggling attempt intercepted helps protect the UAE's economy and community security.

Christian Borbon
Christian BorbonSenior Web Editor
Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
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