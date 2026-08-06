Khalid Ahmed, Director of Passenger Operations at Dubai Customs, said the case showed how smuggling techniques continue to evolve but that inspectors remain capable of detecting complex concealment methods using field experience and advanced screening technology.

He said inspectors receive specialised training to identify emerging concealment techniques, analyse passenger behaviour and body language, and use the latest inspection systems and equipment.

Ahmed added that Dubai Customs continues to upgrade inspection facilities at Dubai's airports with technologies including X-ray scanners, body scanners and smart systems to improve detection while maintaining efficient passenger processing. He said every smuggling attempt intercepted helps protect the UAE's economy and community security.