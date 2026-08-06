Markets are now pricing in one US interest-rate increase by the end of the year, compared with expectations for two increases last week. Reduced expectations for monetary tightening tend to support gold because the metal does not pay interest.

Iran said it had reached an agreement with Oman on a proposed temporary shipping route through the strait. The route could remain active for between two and four months, although Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said the arrangement did not amount to a full reopening.

“Therefore, my broader outlook for gold remains positive, but I would not favor chasing the price after such a strong surge. Instead, I believe that any orderly pullback would be healthier for the bullish trend, allowing the market to relieve overbought conditions and rebuild momentum from more balanced levels,” Gule said.

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.