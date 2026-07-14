“The $4,000 area remains an important psychological threshold. Gold slipped below this level several times in June and during the first half of July but quickly rebounded on each occasion. This indicates that buying interest continues to emerge at lower price levels, although the market’s ability to defend this support is being increasingly tested,” Tran said.

Gold has extended its losses in July after falling 14% during the second quarter, its weakest quarterly performance since 2013. Expectations that the Federal Reserve could tighten policy have lifted the dollar and Treasury yields, while holdings in gold-backed exchange-traded funds fell to their lowest level since September last week.

The US dollar has also gained from higher rate expectations and demand for safe assets. The US Dollar Index was holding around 100.9 to 101.0, making gold more expensive for buyers using other currencies and limiting its ability to recover.

Oil prices rose to their highest levels in around a month at the beginning of the week amid concerns that shipping through the Strait of Hormuz could face disruption. The resulting inflation risks have outweighed some of the traditional support that geopolitical uncertainty provides to bullion.

Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said policymakers may need to increase rates in the near term if underlying inflation continues to point to broad price pressures. The market-implied probability of a quarter-point increase later this month has risen to around 50%, compared with less than 10% previously.

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.