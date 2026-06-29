That has made the final week of June more attractive for UAE residents who had delayed purchases when prices were above Dh520 and Dh530 per gram earlier in the month. The correction is also important for wedding buyers and families making larger jewellery purchases, because even small per-gram moves can change the final bill meaningfully once making charges are added.

Prices eased only slightly on June 3 and June 4, but the first major fall came on June 5, when 24-karat dropped to Dh522.50 and 22-karat slipped to Dh483.75. Rates remained around those levels for several days before another sharp move lower on June 10, when 24-karat fell to Dh492.50 and 22-karat dropped to Dh456.

The latest drop means 24-karat gold is now Dh53.25 per gram lower than its June 2 level of Dh542.50, while 22-karat gold has fallen Dh49.25 from Dh502.25 during the same period. So, buying 10 grams of 22-karat jewellery, the price difference from the month’s peak is now nearly Dh492 before making charges and VAT.

Gold is down about 23% since the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran in late February, with higher energy prices feeding inflation concerns and raising expectations that central banks could keep rates higher for longer. That is usually negative for bullion because gold does not offer interest income.

Gold has also come under pressure from the interest-rate outlook. US inflation data came in high but broadly within analyst estimates, while Treasury yields dipped after the US personal consumption expenditures price index rose 0.4% in May from the previous month.

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.