Dubai gold prices drop again, 24K now Dh60 below June peak

There was a brief recovery in the middle of the month, with 24-karat moving back to Dh522.25 on June 16, but that rebound did not last. Prices eased to Dh509.25 on June 18, Dh506 on June 22 and Dh498.75 on June 23, before falling below Dh487 this week.

Gold opened June at Dh539.75 for 24-karat and quickly rose to Dh542.50 on June 2, the highest point of the month. Prices stayed elevated in the first week, holding above Dh521 between June 5 and June 8, before slipping to Dh514.25 on June 9 and then falling further to Dh492.50 on June 10.

The latest move means 24-karat gold is now Dh60 lower than the June 2 level of Dh542.50, while 22-karat has dropped Dh55.50 from Dh502.25 on the same day. The decline gives UAE shoppers some relief after prices stayed above Dh500 for most of the month.

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.