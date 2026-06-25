Prices remained elevated in the first week, with 24-karat gold still above Dh520 between June 5 and June 8. The first major break came on June 10, when 24-karat fell to Dh492.50, before recovering above Dh508 later in the week.

The latest move means 24-karat gold is now Dh56.75 per gram below its June 2 level of Dh542.50, while 22-karat gold has dropped Dh52.50 from Dh502.25 at the start of the month’s peak. For a buyer looking at a 10-gram purchase, that translates into a fall of Dh567.50 on 24-karat gold from the June high, before making charges and VAT.

The price trend, however, points to further downside risk. Weston said momentum traders were increasingly relying on the short and medium-term downtrend, while a sustained break and hold below Wednesday’s low of $3,959 would likely add conviction that XAUUSD could extend towards $3,900 and potentially lower.

That has changed the debate for gold investors. Markets are now focused less on when the first US rate cut may arrive and more on whether another rate hike is coming, a shift that has strengthened the dollar and reduced demand for non-yielding assets.

Weston said gold’s diversification appeal has weakened because its rolling correlation with Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 futures has turned positive and remained statistically relevant in recent weeks. That has reduced its role as a portfolio hedge at a time when investors have been putting more money into higher-return areas of the market.

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.