At 8.50 am, 24-karat gold stood at Dh491.50 per gram, compared with Dh498.75 on Tuesday, while 22-karat gold was at Dh455.25, down from Dh461.75. The latest decline gives UAE shoppers a lower entry point, although traders say buyers should still expect quick price swings because global bullion remains sensitive to the dollar, US interest-rate expectations and equity market volatility.

That recovery did not last. Prices eased again from June 18, when 24-karat gold stood at Dh509.25 and 22-karat at Dh471.50. By June 22, 24-karat had slipped to Dh506, followed by Dh498.75 on June 23 and a further decline on Wednesday morning. The latest price leaves 24-karat gold more than Dh50 below its June 2 level, giving buyers a much lower rate than they would have paid earlier this month.

The most notable move came around June 10, when 24-karat gold dropped to Dh492.50 and 22-karat fell to Dh456, before prices recovered again in the middle of the month. By June 15 and 16, 24-karat gold had climbed back above Dh521, while 22-karat returned to the Dh482 to Dh483 range.

The fall marks a retreat from the start of June, when 24-karat gold was trading above Dh539 per gram and later touched Dh542.50 on June 2. Prices remained elevated in the first week, with 24-karat gold at Dh538.50 on June 4 before easing to Dh522.50 on June 5 and holding near Dh521 levels over the following days.

The hawkish tone from Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh has added to investor caution and partly offset the supportive impact from last week’s interim US-Iran peace deal. Until there is greater clarity on inflation, interest rates and the dollar, Dubai gold prices are likely to remain volatile, even if current levels look more appealing for shoppers than the highs seen earlier this month.

Gold is usually seen as a haven during periods of uncertainty, but it can also fall during broad market selloffs because investors use it as a source of liquidity. Tuesday’s Wall Street decline was driven by concerns that the AI-led equity rally had moved too far, although Asian markets later showed a cautious recovery.

Spot gold dropped as much as 1.2% to below $4,070 an ounce, after falling 1.7% in the previous session to record its lowest close in two weeks. US Treasuries rallied on Tuesday, while a gauge of the dollar gained 0.6% so far this week, making dollar-priced bullion more expensive for buyers using other currencies.

Still, analysts say the decision depends on whether shoppers are buying for immediate use or trying to time the market. Those purchasing for near-term needs may benefit from the current correction, while buyers with flexibility may prefer staggered purchases because the market remains exposed to sudden moves.

The latest drop improves affordability, especially for those purchasing wedding jewellery, gifts or larger pieces where a Dh40 to Dh50 move per gram can make a visible difference to the final bill. Buyers who have been waiting through June’s price swings may see current levels as more attractive, particularly after the metal’s pullback from record highs.

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.