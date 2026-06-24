Shoppers may find better entry prices, but analysts say volatility remains high
Dubai: Gold prices in Dubai fell further on Wednesday morning, giving jewellery buyers a good price break after rates pulled back from the highs seen earlier this month. (Check latest UAE gold prices , alongside prices in , , , , , and .)
At 8.50 am, 24-karat gold stood at Dh491.50 per gram, compared with Dh498.75 on Tuesday, while 22-karat gold was at Dh455.25, down from Dh461.75. The latest decline gives UAE shoppers a lower entry point, although traders say buyers should still expect quick price swings because global bullion remains sensitive to the dollar, US interest-rate expectations and equity market volatility.
The fall marks a retreat from the start of June, when 24-karat gold was trading above Dh539 per gram and later touched Dh542.50 on June 2. Prices remained elevated in the first week, with 24-karat gold at Dh538.50 on June 4 before easing to Dh522.50 on June 5 and holding near Dh521 levels over the following days.
The most notable move came around June 10, when 24-karat gold dropped to Dh492.50 and 22-karat fell to Dh456, before prices recovered again in the middle of the month. By June 15 and 16, 24-karat gold had climbed back above Dh521, while 22-karat returned to the Dh482 to Dh483 range.
That recovery did not last. Prices eased again from June 18, when 24-karat gold stood at Dh509.25 and 22-karat at Dh471.50. By June 22, 24-karat had slipped to Dh506, followed by Dh498.75 on June 23 and a further decline on Wednesday morning. The latest price leaves 24-karat gold more than Dh50 below its June 2 level, giving buyers a much lower rate than they would have paid earlier this month.
The latest drop improves affordability, especially for those purchasing wedding jewellery, gifts or larger pieces where a Dh40 to Dh50 move per gram can make a visible difference to the final bill. Buyers who have been waiting through June’s price swings may see current levels as more attractive, particularly after the metal’s pullback from record highs.
Still, analysts say the decision depends on whether shoppers are buying for immediate use or trying to time the market. Those purchasing for near-term needs may benefit from the current correction, while buyers with flexibility may prefer staggered purchases because the market remains exposed to sudden moves.
Globally, gold fell for a second day as a stronger US dollar and a tech-led selloff in equities prompted some investors to cut bullion holdings and raise cash to cover losses elsewhere.
Spot gold dropped as much as 1.2% to below $4,070 an ounce, after falling 1.7% in the previous session to record its lowest close in two weeks. US Treasuries rallied on Tuesday, while a gauge of the dollar gained 0.6% so far this week, making dollar-priced bullion more expensive for buyers using other currencies.
Gold is usually seen as a haven during periods of uncertainty, but it can also fall during broad market selloffs because investors use it as a source of liquidity. Tuesday’s Wall Street decline was driven by concerns that the AI-led equity rally had moved too far, although Asian markets later showed a cautious recovery.
Gold is also facing pressure from persistent inflation risks and expectations that central banks may keep interest rates steady for longer or move towards further hikes. Higher borrowing costs tend to weigh on gold because the metal does not offer interest income.
The hawkish tone from Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh has added to investor caution and partly offset the supportive impact from last week’s interim US-Iran peace deal. Until there is greater clarity on inflation, interest rates and the dollar, Dubai gold prices are likely to remain volatile, even if current levels look more appealing for shoppers than the highs seen earlier this month.