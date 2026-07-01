The drop has brought local prices to the lowest level since early June. On June 2, 24-karat gold was at Dh542.50 per gram, while 22-karat gold stood at Dh502.25. Since then, 24-karat gold has fallen by Dh61 per gram, while 22-karat gold is lower by Dh56.25 per gram.

Fed Bank of Cleveland President Beth Hammack said on Tuesday that she was not seeing much evidence that interest rates were restraining the US economy, and that the central bank may need to raise rates to bring inflation back to its 2% target.

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.