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Dubai gold prices climb again after a volatile July. What buyers will pay today

Jewellery buyers face higher rates after Dubai gold ended July with steep price swings

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
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Dubai Gold
Dubai Gold

Dubai: Gold prices moved higher on Monday morning, raising rates for jewellery buyers after remaining unchanged throughout the weekend.

The 24-karat variety stood at Dh488.50 per gram at 8.17 am, up Dh1.25 from Dh487.25 on Sunday, while the 22-karat rate increased by Dh1 to Dh452.25 from Dh451.25. (Check latest UAE gold prices here, alongside prices in Saudi ArabiaOmanQatarBahrainKuwait, and India.)

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Prices gain after a volatile July

Dubai gold rates began August at Dh487.25 for 24K and Dh451.25 for 22K, with both prices holding at the same levels on Saturday and Sunday before Monday’s increase.

Compared with July 31, the 24K rate has risen by Dh3.25 per gram, while the 22K variety has gained Dh3 per gram during the first three days of August.

July recorded wide movements, with 24K gold standing at Dh503 per gram on July 5 before falling to Dh481.50 on July 16 and July 17. The rate recovered to Dh500.75 on July 22, but eased again during the final days of the month to close July at Dh485.25.

The 22K variety followed a similar path, moving from Dh466 per gram on July 5 to Dh446 on July 16 and July 17. It later climbed to Dh463.75 on July 22 before finishing the month at Dh449.25.

Iran negotiations lift bullion

Gold advanced in international markets after US President Donald Trump said fresh negotiations with Iran would begin later on Monday, raising expectations of progress in the conflict and an easing of energy-driven inflation.

Bullion was trading at around $4,070 an ounce after gaining 1% during July, marking its first monthly increase since February.

Trump said he had cancelled a large attack on Iran after Middle East allies, including Saudi Arabia, urged him to pursue an agreement instead. Benchmark Brent crude fell by more than 7% during Asian trading on Monday morning.

Federal Reserve policy in focus

Traders are also monitoring the Federal Reserve after The New York Times reported that Chairman Kevin Warsh was considering reducing the frequency of policy meetings.

Such a move would represent a major change for the US central bank, which currently holds eight meetings each year and voted 9-3 last Wednesday to leave interest rates unchanged.

Three officials who opposed the decision warned that delaying action could eventually require more aggressive policy measures, while the central bank continues to face pressure to contain inflation.

Gold remains more than 20% lower since the US-Iran war began more than five months ago. Higher energy costs have added to inflation concerns and increased the likelihood of interest rates staying elevated, which weighs on precious metals because they do not offer interest income.

- With inputs from Bloomberg.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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