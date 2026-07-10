“Gold's recovery has lost steam after a brief rally with the market shifting back into a more cautious tone. The renewed escalation in geopolitical tensions surrounding the Strait of Hormuz has weighed on broader market confidence, and gold retreated back towards the 4,100 level," said Ahmad Assiri, Research Strategist at Pepperstone. "At the same time, crude oil has moved higher as markets price a greater probability of supply disruptions and hence feeding into greater inventories shortage.”

“In my view, gold medium term outlook remains constructive relative to the significant selling pressure seen in recent weeks, but the near-term bias is still cautious. The market appears to have moved away from expectations of a decline towards the 3,900 region, yet it also lacks a convincing catalyst for a sustained move back above 4,200.”

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.