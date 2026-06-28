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Dubai Customs deploys smart K9 fleet to boost anti-drug crackdown

AI-powered vehicles enhance response times, dog welfare and border security

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Ashfaq Ahmed, Managing Editor
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Dubai Customs’ K9 Unit currently includes 28 highly trained dogs – 20 specialised in narcotics detection and eight trained to detect explosives.
Dubai Customs’ K9 Unit currently includes 28 highly trained dogs – 20 specialised in narcotics detection and eight trained to detect explosives.

Dubai Customs has unveiled a new fleet of high-tech vehicles for its K9 Unit, strengthening the emirate’s front line defence against drug smuggling and other cross-border crimes.

Launched to coincide with the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, the initiative also supports the UAE’s nationwide anti-drug campaign, “Uniting to Eradicate the Scourge,” led by the National Anti-Narcotics Council.

key role

The new vehicles are part of Dubai Customs’ broader strategy to modernise customs inspections and enhance the operational capabilities of its specialised K9 Unit, which plays a key role in intercepting narcotics and other prohibited substances at the country’s border crossings.

Built to international standards, the vehicles are equipped with advanced smart technologies designed to improve field operations and ensure the welfare of the customs dogs. Features include cameras that monitor and record dogs inside their kennels, driver-attention monitoring systems, and thermal sensors that continuously track kennel temperatures. If temperatures exceed safe limits, instant alerts are sent to both the driver and assistant.

K9 missions

The vehicles also carry dedicated emergency number plates to help them reach inspection sites quickly during heavy traffic or emergencies. They are currently being integrated with Dubai Customs’ central operations room, enabling live monitoring of K9 missions in the field.

To support longer deployments, the vehicles feature independently air-conditioned kennels, automated water dispensers, feeding bowls, non-slip flooring, integrated access ramps, three emergency exits, storage for inspection equipment and first-aid kits.

K9 Unit

Dubai Customs’ K9 Unit currently includes 28 highly trained dogs – 20 specialised in narcotics detection and eight trained to detect explosives. The unit is supported by 24 handlers, including 20 men and four women.

Operational activity has also continued to grow, with the K9 Unit conducting 341 field deployments in 2023, increasing to 419 in 2024. So far in 2025, the unit has completed 290 deployments to support customs inspections across multiple border points.

Facility

The K9 Unit operates from a purpose-built facility that includes 54 kennels, five quarantine kennels, five specialised training kennels, a veterinary examination room, dedicated training grounds and, with the addition of the new vehicles, a fleet of six specialised K9 transport vehicles.

Yasser Saeed Al Musallami, Senior Customs Affairs Consultant at Dubai Customs, said the new fleet represents another step forward in strengthening the department’s customs inspection capabilities.

“Dubai Customs is committed to continuous investment in smart technologies and modern solutions that enhance the capabilities of our inspectors and raise the efficiency of customs operations, in line with international best practices. The new K9 fleet is a qualitative addition to our inspection system, enhancing response speed, supporting field readiness, and providing an integrated operational environment that helps foil attempts to smuggle prohibited substances while protecting society and the national economy,” he said.

Fouad Al Suwaidi, Director of the Technical Support Department at Dubai Customs, said the department’s investment extends well beyond new vehicles.

Readiness

“Developing the K9 Unit extends beyond acquiring advanced vehicles to include a comprehensive ecosystem covering training, professional development and veterinary care to maintain the highest levels of operational readiness.”

He added that Dubai Customs continues to invest in specialised training facilities that replicate inspection scenarios across land, sea and air entry points. These include sand, grass and indoor training areas, along with a veterinary clinic, quarantine facilities and hazardous materials storage rooms, all developed in line with international best practices.

Border security

Dubai Customs said the launch of the new fleet reflects its ongoing commitment to strengthening border security through advanced technologies and specialised operational solutions. The initiative is expected to enhance inspectors’ ability to detect narcotics and prohibited substances at an early stage, while supporting legitimate trade and reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global leader in border security and the fight against organised cross-border crime.

Ashfaq Ahmed
Ashfaq AhmedManaging Editor
Ashfaq has been storming the UAE media scene since 1997. His insights, analysis and deep understanding of regional dynamics have helped make sense of the unfolding news.   He’s the go-to guy for deep dives into the South Asian diaspora, blending heart, and hardcore reporting into his pieces. Whether he's unpacking Pakistani community affairs, chasing down leads on international political whirlwinds, or investigative reports on the scourge of terrorism and regional drama — Ashfaq doesn’t miss a beat.    He's earned kudos for his relentless hustle and sharp storytelling. Dependable, dynamic, and unstoppable, Ashfaq does not just report the news, he shapes it. He has been in the business since 1991.
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